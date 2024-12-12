Kandy Muse Reveals Why House of Villains Was 'More Fun' Than Drag Race (Exclusive)

"The great thing about being in the House of Villains was that we were all villains. No one was afraid of being meaner than anyone else because we were all a--holes," the drag queen tells TooFab, while also opening up about her banishment from the E! series.

Competing to become America's Ultimate Supervillian on House of Villains may be hard work, but it's not as "intense" as lip-syncing for your life and werking the runway on Drag Race -- at least according to Kandy Muse.

In an interview TooFab following her banishment from the E! series, the reality star reflected on her experience appearing in Season 2 of House of Villains ... and compared her time starring on the show to when she competed on RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars.

Kandy Muse On Why House of Villains Is 'More Fun' Than Drag Race

While there may not be a lot of privacy living with a handful of reality stars under one roof in House of Villains, Muse said the show is "more fun" and less stressful than Drag Race.

"Oh my god. It's so different," said Muse, 30. "On House of Villains, we are in a house, and we are filming, I mean, pretty much 24 hours, because even when the cameras wrap, we still have hidden cameras in the house. There [are] microphones in the house, so there's not much privacy. On Drag Race, you know, we're on the set from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m."

"And I would say this is a bit more fun because on Drag Race you're very stressed out. There's a lot of work that goes into it," she explained. "You know, you have all the looks that you have to prepare. It's a very intense workroom. House of Villains, although it is intense, although you do have your guard up, because you never know who's gonna backstab you, it's such a fun game. It's so fun because it's so campy. And while there is drama, we're not taking ourselves too serious[ly], which I think is just like the fun in reality TV, you know."

When asked who from the Drag Race universe she thinks would do well as a villain on House of Villains, Muse said Gia Gunn.

"I think that the next Drag Race queen that has to be in House of Villains has to be, for me it's Gia Gunn, honestly," she told TooFab. "If anyone watched Gia Gunn on All Stars 4, you know that she was a menace and she was there to cause chaos. And she's fun. She's a fun girl. So I would love to see Gia Gunn."

"But you know what? I would love to see Kandy Muse back [for] Season 3!" she added.

Muse said she "absolutely" would jump at the chance to return to the show -- not unlike Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who came back for Season 2 after being eliminated early on in Season 1.

"I feel so robbed of my opportunity," Muse shared. "I'm like, 'I have to come back, bring me back like mid-season to, like, shake the game up!'"

Kandy Muse Addresses Jessie Godderz's 'Betrayal' & Her Banishment

At the end of last week's episode, Supervillain Jessie Godderz put both Muse and Pollard on the Hit List -- with both Muse and Pollard going off on Godderz over his decision. Thursday's episode picked things up where they left off, and host Joel McHale shocked the rest of the group -- Wes Bergmann, Larsa Pippen, and Safaree -- revealing that the banishment vote was going to take place in only one hour.

While speaking with TooFab, Muse recalled her reaction to Godderz's "betrayal," admitting that she wasn't too surprised.

"It's so funny because what they didn't show you, right before we went into the Hit List nominations, I pulled Jessie to the side and I asked him, 'Do you know what you're going to do?' Like, I want to get an idea," she recalled. "And he looked at me and said, after the night before, he said I wasn't going up, he looked at me and said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do. Like, you have to see it from my point of view.'"

"And in that moment, I already knew," she continued. "I said, 'Okay, you are going to put me up. You're gonna betray me. You're gonna put me up.'"

Muse added it "made sense" Godderz "put New York up" after she "stirred some drama," before noting that she "had a feeling" the Big Brother alum was going to put Bergmann up because of the fake immunity letter he made.

"[Godderz] was upset 'cause he thought I was lying to him, which, let me just say this. I didn't lie to Jessie about the letter," she continued. "I just didn't tell Jessie about the letter. That's not lying. But once he said my name, at that moment ... I was hurt mainly because one, I was betrayed. Yes, we were in alliance, but we were genuine friends. So, in that moment I was like, 'Oh, ouch, okay.'"

"I already knew me being up on the Hit List, I'm not coming back from that," Muse said. "I knew I was the biggest competitor in there. I knew everyone knew that if I made it to the end, I was going to win. So I knew once they had the opportunity to get rid of me, they were gonna take it."

During the hour Muse and Pollard were given to persuade the rest of the house to take their side, the former broke down in tears, beginning to realize that there was a good chance she was being sent home. But she wasn't the only one in tears, as Godderz also became emotional.

When TooFab asked Muse if she believes Godderz felt guilty over putting her up, she said, "Here's the thing. Jessie felt guilty once we walked out of the Hit List nominations, he felt like a--hole. He instantly regretted his decision. He was crying."

After McHale later announced that Muse was being sent home over Pollard -- in a unanimous vote --, Muse said she "wasn't shocked" and "wasn't surprised," citing previous alliances and Hit List votes.

"I already knew none of these people here are going to keep me here," she shared. "I'm going to beat them in the end. So it's okay. I get it. It's a power move. It's a power play. Do what you need to do for your game. Obviously, for me, it sucks, 'cause I don't wanna leave, but nonetheless, I understand. I get the game. It's a game. I understand.

Kandy Muse Shares Why She's Confident She Would Have Beat Other Finalists

As Muse previously expressed, if she hadn't been banished, she strongly believes she would not only have made it into the finale, but would have won the entire competition.

She said she "absolutely" thinks she would have taken it all, and explained why. According to Muse, she was working behind the scenes.

"Here's the thing. Here's a tea that people don't know," Muse explained. "So every time someone would get eliminated and go home, I would always make sure I was checking up on them. I was texting them or sending them a message on Instagram, you know, making sure that they're good."

"At the same time, I knew if the finale is like Season 1, we're gonna have a jury vote, and I would like to have the jury for myself," she continued, referring to how past eliminated cast members return to vote for who should be America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

However, Muse said Bergmann "caught wind" of her strategy. "So Wes already knew my gameplay, and in that moment, he knew if I was making it to the finale, I'm gonna win the jury vote," she told TooFab. "So he needs to get rid of me."

Kandy Muse On What She Would Have Done Differently

Speaking of Bergmann, Muse said if she would have done anything differently, she would have put him on the Hit List.

"Oh, if I can go back, I would absolutely put Wes up on my Hit List when he gave me the fake immunity letter because I think that if Wes was up on the Hit List, he would've definitely been eliminated and he wouldn't have messed up my game moving along in the competition the way he did, because essentially I wasn't gonna go home until he got in Jessie's ear," she explained.

Despite her elimination, Muse said she's ultimately had a positive experience appearing on Hosue of Villains.

"I made amazing friends. It was such a fun experience. It was so different from Drag Race, even watching the show back, it's so fun," she shared. "And I really made some really great friendships. And again, it's so stupid. We were being so silly in the house. And the show in itself was so fun to film because there was nothing to lose. The great thing about being in the House of Villains was that we were all villains. No one was afraid of being meaner than anyone else because we were all a--holes. We were all villains. We were all just there to have a good time."