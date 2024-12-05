Teresa Giudice Addresses Tiffany Pollard House of Villains Fight, Cheating Allegation About Husband (Exclusive)

The RHONJ star details New York's apology to Luis, shares her thoughts on her shocking, surprise elimination from House of Villains, and sidesteps a question about her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

In an interview with TooFab about her exit, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared her thoughts on her shocking elimination from House of Villains, and looked back at her time on the E! series -- including her nasty fight with Pollard, revealing how they ultimately were able to move past the drama.

E!

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Tiffany Pollard's Allegation About Her Husband

As viewers can recall, during an episode of House of Villains last month, Giudice and Pollard went head-to-head after Victoria Larson told Pollard that Giudice was planning to put her on the Hit List.

Angered by Larson's confession, Pollard confronted Giudice -- and things got ugly real quick after the reality TV vet took shots at Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas.

"You know why Luis really sent those roses?" Pollard asked Giudice of the bouquet that arrived at the house four days prior. "Because he's guilty, bitch! He's been f--king around and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your ass since you been in here."

"You're disgusting!" Giudice snapped back. "What did you get? Did you get any flowers? You jealous? You jealous? Jealous, bitch? She's so jealous. It's so funny!"

Giudice discussed the altercation with TooFab.

"When she said that to me, I just stayed away from her," she said. "To me, I don't do well with people like that, putting false accusations out there. My whole thing is, she engaged. I'm sure she wouldn't like me to say that about her fiancé. So, I stayed away from her ... and I think a lot of people were telling her what she did was a sh--ty thing."

As for how they were able to squash the beef, Giudice confirmed reports that Pollard ultimately apologized to her, and even went up to Ruelas at the show's premiere party to apologize to him in person.

"She ended up apologizing to me," she revealed. "She's like, 'I just did it, just to do it.' You saw what she said. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It's just not something I would do. Then she ended up apologizing to Louie at the premiere party. After she saw him, she was like, 'Louie, Louie, Louie, you are so fine.' Then she ended up saying sorry to him. What are you going to say to that. He, of course, was like, 'It's okay, it's okay.'"

She added, "It's not a good thing, my poor husband was getting DMs, like, 'You cheated on Teresa?' It's like, 'Oh please!'

According to Giudice, the fact that Ruelas allegedly received messages from fans proves that "you shouldn't put false accusations out there."

"I wouldn't do that to someone," she told TooFab. "But I guess, she's trying to make a TV show."

"I'm always true to myself. I don't hit below the belt," she added. "If you watch Housewives, you'll know what Teresa is, what I'm really about. ... I'm not saying everything I do is right, but I wouldn’t put a false accusation out there. I wouldn't do that."

Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Her Shocking Elimination

Giudice's exit from the show took her -- and the entire cast -- by surprise. At the end of last week's episode, after Victoria Larson was banished, the group -- Wes Bergmann, Jessie Godderz, Kandy Muse, Pollard, Safareem and Giudice -- were tasked by host Joel McHale to rank themselves from most to least villainous.

Pollard put herself at the top, while Giudice was at the back in the "least villainous" slot. Then, McHale revealed that Larson wasn't the only one being eliminated, and that it was a double banishment. And since Giudice was in the "least villainous" position, she was shockingly sent home. However, Godderz was next to Giudice in the lineup, which didn't go over well with several people, especially Larsa Pippen and Pollard, who believed he should have been in Giudice's "least villainous" spot.

"I mean, I was like, 'You know what, if I have to go out, I didn't mind going out that way,'" Giudice told TooFab. "I was being true to myself. Did I feel like I should be at the end? No. I think Jessie should've been at the end, and I should've [been] right after him. But I wasn't going to start fighting with Jessie. Then I figured whoever was at the end was going to be Villain of the Week. When I heard it was a double banishment, I was like, 'Okay, this is the way I'm going out.' But I didn't mind it."

Giudice said it "felt good" that she wasn't voted out by her housemates, and that she was sent home for not being a villain.

"I'm sure it's not a great feeling to be voted out," she shared. "Everyone was so sad after I left. I kept seeing that. Even Tiffany had my back with Jessie. She's like, 'You should've been at the end!' Because I was just playing the game true to myself, and that's the thing. I wasn't going to start being a villain. I mean, if you really come for me hard, then you would've [seen] the villain come out of me. But that takes a lot for that to come out. I was being true to who I am."

Pippen, meanwhile, said she felt "traumatized" over Giudice's banishment. "We wanted to be roommates together, we couldn't wait!" Giudice joked.

Teresa Giudice Shuts Down Question About Melissa Gorga

During her interview with TooFab, Giudice compared her experience starring on House of Villains to her nearly two decades on RHONJ and other reality TV stints.

"I mean House of Villains is only one season. So, it's very different," she said. "Housewives of New Jersey ... it's been going on for 17 years. I just calculated how long I've been on New Jersey Housewives, been on TV, 17 years. So, that's a long time. It's different relationships. Everyone knows what Real Housewives of New Jersey is about. It's totally different -- Dancing with the Stars, one season. All these other shows are just one season. It's fun. You do it, it's fun, and it's over. New Jersey Housewives, there's a lot of years on that ... a lot of history."

When asked who from the Housewives franchise, excluding Pippen, she believes would do well on House of Villains, Giudice named her RHONJ costar, Jennifer Aydin.

"I think she would kill it," she said, adding, "I think she would be a good villain. She would do great. I think she would do awesome."

However, Giudice didn't have much to say when asked how she believes her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga would fare on the show.

"I'm not answering that question," she told TooFab of Gorga, from whom she's been estranged for years. "I don't even know who that person is! Yeah, we don't ... no contact."

Teresa Giudice Responds to Victoria Larson Saying She Felt 'Betrayed'

During last Thursday's episode, Larson was sent home over Pippen in a 4-1 vote, with The Bachelor alum immediately calling out Giudice for siding with Pippen following her elimination. Larson accused Giudice of "lying" to her face, and told TooFab in an exit interview that she felt "betrayed" by Giudice, who was her roommate in the House of Villains house.

While speaking with TooFab, Giudice responded to Larson's claims.

"I mean, I know Larsa. There is a history between Larsa and I," she said. "Like how she said, I knew Larsa first, you guys didn't like each other, and then I never crossed her. I think she said I gave her my word or I promised her. I didn't promise her because if I promised her, House of Villains would've shown that. They would've shown me promising her. So, I never promised her, I don't break a promise that I can't keep."

Giudice then noted how Larson was the one who told Pollard that she was planning to put her on the Hit List, which ultimately prompted their heated confrontation.

"Also, she ended up telling New York -- that's why New York came up to me," she recalled. "Because I told her that if I became Villain of the Week I was going to put up New York. So, right there she crossed me. Right there, that's why I gave her an X to eliminate her. If I have to go back at her, it's because of that. She went against me with New York."

Teresa Giudice Looks Back on Her Experience on House of Villains

As for what Giudice will take away from her time on House of Villains, she said, "It was a great experience, I'm glad I did it."

"At first, I didn't want to do it, so now I'm happy I did it," she continued, adding that she made new friends, and exchanged numbers with everyone aside from Godderz.

Giudice also shared that she's "of course" down to return to the show in the future- -- not unlike Pollard, who came back for Season 2 after being eliminated early on in Season 1.

When asked if she'd do anything differently, she smiled and said, "Yes, of course."

"You learn tricks here and there. Obviously, now, never be at the end, and never be at the beginning, stay in the middle," she joked.

See more from Giudice -- including her thoughts on the hilarious "Mother Teresa" sketch -- in the full interview, at the top of this post!