Wild Curious Case of Natalia Grace Trailer Teases Escape Attempt After Being 'Held Hostage'

Investigation Discovery

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter will see Natalia's journey come to a truly wild conclusion, amid claims she's being kept "like a prisoner" in a "cult-like" living situation.

The case of Natalia Grace continues to get curiouser and curiouser as the orphaned Ukranian-born woman faces yet another set of challenges in The Curious Case of Natalia: The Final Chapter.

The trailer for Investigation Discovery's final installment of Natalia's story sees the 21-year-old -- who was born with a rare case of dwarfism and accused of -- attempt to escape from her new adoptive family, the Manses, after her former family, the Barnetts, abandoned her.

After a saga that saw plenty of ups and downs and accusations from both sides about Natalia's real age and claims that she tried to harm her adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine, and their kids, Natalia was placed with Antwon and Cynthia Mans and their big brood.

"Just when it seemed she was set to get the happy ending she deserved, a bombshell phone call placed to production from the Manses at the end of last season threw Natalia's once bright future into murky uncertainty," teases a press release from ID of the new special.

The call, which revealed what ID calls "a tense and potentially dangerous living environment" for Natalia, prompted another family to step in -- the DePaul's -- who are seen launching what's described as an "epic rescue mission" to free her from the Manses after they failed to adopt Natalia in 2009.

"Natalia's being held hostage. The Manses are keeping her like a prisoner," Mackenzie DePaul tells the cameras about freeing Natalia from the "cult-like" living situation she's found herself in -- before exclaiming, "We don't have a choice."

"Confronted with the choice of staying or leaving her home with the Manses, Natalia must work to build a new life for herself while also healing from the emotional turmoil caused by both the Manses and the Barnetts," reads the release.

While this special marks the end of Natalia's journey, it's just the beginning for the Curious Case series, with a The Curious Case Of..., a new six-part spin off featuring The Curious Case of Natalia Grace legal analyst Beth Karas, coming to ID next year.

Premiering January 13. with new episodes airing weekly, the series will tackle truly shocking, bizarre cases filled with twists, turns, and access to unbelievable firsthand accounts.