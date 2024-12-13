Marissa Bode Speaks Out on Wicked Part 2 & Her Decision to Slam Online Negativity (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

"I understand nobody likes to feel scolded, but I think ... progress within marginalized communities doesn't come within comfort," Bode told TooFab exclusively while appearing at Out100.

Marissa Bode is trying her best not to "yap" when it comes to Wicked: Part 2.

While appearing at the red carpet on Wednesday night for Out Magazine's "Out 100" celebration -- where she was being honored in the Artists catergory -- Bode shared as much as she could about the highly-anticipated next installment with TooFab.

"I fear yapping will get me in trouble because a girlie loves to yap chronically so," Bode told TooFab. "But... There's so much more to come. A lot of characters shifting, for sure. A lot more magic to come also. And stay tuned. Stay tuned, folks."

The 24-year-old Wicked actress, who plays Elphaba's sister Nessarose, shared that she celebrated with the cast and crew behind the scenes after the film's Golden Globe's and Critic's Choice Award nominations this week.

"It felt incredible. All the hard work that so many people put into it. The cast, of course, but also so much of the crew and obviously [director Jon M. Chu]. He's such a hard worker. And it being recognized in that way, it's really exciting and I'm really happy for everybody," Bode added.

"I can't wait to see them shine even more in a year, see everyone else shine more in a year," she continued.

Out100 is an annual event celebrating the year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people and advocates.

"I feel great. I feel great being in the top 100 gays of the year, according to Out100, alongside such incredible other queer people," Bode said of her honor. "I saw lovely Nymphia Wind stunning a few minutes ago. We were, me and my queer friends, were seated this past season of Drag Race. So just, I don't know, just seeing everyone out here just living their truth and feeling comfortable to do so, I think that's really cool."

As Wicked continues setting box office records and raking in nominations, Bode revealed that with her own growth in fame, she has been on the receiving end of the ugly side of social media. Earlier in December, the actress took to her TikTok with a lengthy post about comments and so-called jokes she's been seeing about her character, Nessarose.

She shared with TooFab how she felt following her decision to call out the "harmful" commentary.

"I came at that video with the intention of not just speaking necessarily for me but also just letting people know that something they find funny in the moment can be harmful to not just me but to a community of people," she began.

She then noted how often she sees it happen within her community.

"Because it happens at least twice a month where I see a disabled mutual of mine or a disabled friend of mine who is outspoken online and I see them get harassed for just calling out ableism or speaking about accessibility in the most gross ways," she explained. "So what prompted me to make that is way beyond just myself, but for my community as well. Because, again, I've seen it happen way too often."

"I think people need to, one, take a step back outside of the small moment of a joke, that joke that they think may be funny, and listen to how it could affect people and listen to the people that are saying, like, 'Hey, this isn't cool," Bode added.

She ended the discussion with TooFab with a lesson for those online, reminding them that "it's okay to live and to learn."