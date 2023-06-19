Brody Jenner Asks Tia Blanco to Marry Him At Their Baby Shower

Instagram

The Hills alum surprises his pro surfer baby mama by dropping to one knee at their baby shower in the sweet Instagram video

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are now engaged!

Jenner took to Instagram to share his excitement by posting a video of the moment he popped the question to the pro surfer at the couple's baby shower on Sunday.

The couple, who announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year, were surrounded by family and friends at the celebration.

"Can’t wait to love you forever 💍," captioned Jenner on Instagram.

In the video Jenner thanks everyone for coming to their baby shower and Tia clearly thinks the moment is over.

"One more thing," Jenner adds in the clip and as his baby mama turns around he drops to one knee.

Friends and family shared their love and excitement in the comments, including Jenner's ex Avril Lavigne.

"congratulations!!!!!" wrote the singer, accompanied with three pink hearts.

Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, Brody's parents, were also in attendance.

"And then @brodyjenner said 'just one more thing'… and this happened! Congratulations on your engagement to the exquisitely beautiful @tiablanco my son!!" wrote Linda on Instagram. "It was a picture perfect day celebrating the impending birth of your baby girl! Your proposal was the perfect culmination to the lovely romance you two have shared. So happy to have beautiful friends and family here at my home to celebrate with you."

Blanco commented on Linda's post with nothing but love for her future mother-in-law.

"I cherish you everyday! Thank you for being the most beautiful thoughtful wonderful woman! Although I didn’t need a ring to call you family, I’m so happy to officially call you my mother in law! The mother in law of everyone’s dreams. My heart is so happy. Thank you for everything," she commented.

The star of "The Hills," 39, and Blanco, 25, jointly announced they're expecting earlier in January, sharing a video of Tia getting a sonogram.

"To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," they began. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"