Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Joined Special Forces & If She Is Moving After the Election (Exclusive)

TooFab spoke to Kayla at Fox's Winter Press Day, where she shared how she got ready for Special Forces and whether or not she's still planning to ditch the U.S. following last month's presidential election.

For Kayla Nicole, joining Special Forces was all about conquering her fears.

TooFab spoke to the reporter and model at Fox's Winter Press Day ahead of the release of Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where she revealed what made her sign on to the series, and shared what's next after previously teasing a move out of the country.

"I think for me, I was very intrigued by, like you said, the element of fear, right? And what happens when you cross that line. I feel like there's this empowering moment that you have when you really like look fear in the eye," Kayla explained. "And there's so, so many moments in this experience where we had to do that. Almost like, you know, life and death situations is what it felt like, honestly. So for me, it was just challenging myself to see how far I could really push myself to really test my mental fortitude and see what I'm made of."

While Kayla was only able to share so much about the show ahead of its January release, she did talk about how much her family helped motivate her as she worked her way through some of the show's most grueling challenges.

"For me, I kept thinking about my family back home and my promise to them. Going into this experience, I told them I'm going to do my absolute best. You know, I can't make any promises. I don't know how far I will go, but I would keep them as my 'why' throughout the whole thing. And I did that," the fitness influencer told TooFab. "So anytime I kind of thought about breaking down and quitting, I just kept reminding myself that my family is back home, my sisters will eventually see this, and really wanting to just make them proud."

Friendships were also formed at the Special Forces compound, including one between Kayla and castmate Brody Jenner, who she said was like a "father figure" to her on the show.

"We were just saying how great this cast was. Just honestly a great community of people. I know that I wouldn't have been able to do this experience without Brody," Kayla gushed. "He's a dad in real life, but I feel like during this experience, he was like a father figure for me too... just very supportive and comforting and helped me in more ways than one."

As for how she prepared for Special Forces, Kayla, who considers herself pretty fit, said she followed their show's training guidelines, though nothing, she admits, could've prepared her for what she endured on the show.

"I didn't do anything at all," Kayla joked. "They made me feel like, 'Oh, you're a fitness influencer. You're fit. If you want, swim a couple laps in the pool, run a couple extra miles.' It doesn't even -- even if I would have done those things, there's nothing that would have mentally prepared me for what we were about to go through."

When it comes to her post-show plans, Kayla previously took to social media and joked that she was considering moving to another country after Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris to win the presidential election last month. And while her post was met with lots of comments questioning whether Kayla would make the move like some other celebrities have already started doing -- i.e. Elle DeGeneres -- she tells TooFab she's "still here" and she's "still thriving."

"I'm still here. I'm still here, still thriving. And I'm happy to be a part of experiences like this to honor the people that do serve this country," Kayla maintained, touching on the rigorous Army-like training the cast is must through on the show. "Obviously, like, we only got a sliver of what that experience is life but so much respect and honor for those that do this, though, in real life."

Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres January 8 on Fox.