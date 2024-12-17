Hannah Kobayashi Completely 'Unaware' of Media Coverage as She Breaks Silence After Disappearance

Instagram

After a month-long search and her father's apparent suicide, the missing Hawaii woman was spotted walking into Mexico, declared "safe," and is now back in the U.S.

It was a missing persons story that gripped the nation, but one that the subject herself remained completely unaware of. After being declared "found safe" and back on U.S. soil on December 11, Hannah Kobayashi has broken her silence.

The Hawaii woman was first reported missing last month after she missed a connecting flight to New York City at LAX on November 9. As her family flew in from the islands to conduct their own search, the LAPD was also deeply involved in their investigation.

Surveillance footage showed Kobayashi walking around the airport, in the surrounding nearby area, in the company of an unknown individual, and eventually walking across the border and into Mexico.

Meanwhile, distressing text messages received by family members followed by uncharacteristic silence from the 30-year-old had everyone worried that something awful may have happened to her.

Amid the family's search in and around the Los Angeles airport, Hannah's father Ryan Kobayashi was tragically found dead in a parking structure near LAX on November 24, with police determining it was by suicide.

While there are still a lot of questions -- many which may never be answered -- at least it is known she is back home and safe.

Five days after her family released a statement that she was "found safe" a month after footage showed her walking into Mexico, Kobayashi is speaking out for the first time in a statement released through her aunt, Larie Pidgeon.

"I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all," Kobayashi said in the statement released to People.

"I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time," she continued. "Thank you for your understanding."

She confirmed that she had crossed the border back into the United States on the morning of December 15, saying her "focus now is on my healing, my peace and my creativity."

"I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time," she concluded her statement.

That same day, Lt. Doug Oldfield of the LAPD missing persons unit confirmed that Kobayashi had "presented herself for entry into the U.S." He further affirmed that she "appeared to be in good health" and "did not appear to be under any distress."

Statement On Behalf Of The Family Of Hannah Kobayashi



We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe. This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have… — Sara Azari (@azarilaw) December 11, 2024 @azarilaw

On announcing that they'd heard from Kobayashi while she was still in Mexico on December 11, Kobayashi's sister and mother, Sydni Kobayashi and Brandi Yee, called it "an unimaginable ordeal" but expressed they were "incredibly relieved and grateful" she was well.