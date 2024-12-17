Two Arrested After Teen's Body Found Shot to Death in Burned Car, On-And-Off Boyfriend Suspected

Facebook/Laurens County Sheriff's Office

18-year-old MyAngel Walker went from a missing person to the subject of a murder investigation after her body was found in a burned car with a gunshot wound.

MyAngel Walker, a recent high school graduate with aspirations of being a nurse, was reported missing by her family after she failed to show up for work at NHC's Healthcare's Clinton, South Carolina facility. The following day she was found dead.

The Laurens Police Department in South Carolina conducted a joint investigation with Clinton Police, as that was where she was last seen. As their investigation unfolded into the evening on December 12, police quickly determined the case was bigger than they thought.

"It became apparent during the night that we were looking for something a little more than just somebody missing," Laurens Police Chief Heath Copeland told Fox Carolina.

As the search expanded into neighboring Newberry and Greenwood Counties, and into the next morning, police caught their break when they discovered what appeared to be a recently-burned car in a wooded area in Greenwood County.

Footage shared by local NBC affiliate WYFF showed police towing the vehicle out of the woods. Inside, they discovered the body of the 18-year-old missing teen, having suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

"What started as a missing person case has now tragically turned into a homicide investigation," Clinton Police Chief Michael Addison told the news outlet. "Due to the partnerships across almost the entire judicial circuit, we were able to rapidly get to this and get justice for her."

That justice included the arrest of Walker's on-again-off-again boyfriend Malachi Pressley, 19, who was charged that day with her murder, as well as possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. As reported by Fox Carolina, police believe that Pressley shot Walker in Clinton between 10 and 11 p.m. on December 11.

Another teen, Taylor Kinard, 19, was also arrested, with police saying she helped dispose of Walker's body after the crime. "She had knowledge of it and she helped," said Addison. Kinard has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both suspects and being held at the Johnson Detention Center. They were also both denied bail during a hearing on Saturday. WYFF reports they will have the option to petition general court in the weeks ahead. Pressley's next court date is set for January 31.

"Everything I’ve heard of MyAngel has been, she was a very bright young lady with a very good heart," Copeland said to Fox Carolina. "This is a tragedy that should not happen. But we’re glad that we were able to get justice for that family really quickly here."

"The Clinton Police Department along with the supporting agencies extends our deepest, deepest condolences to the family of friends of MyAngel Walker during this difficult time," added Addison.

It was Walker's mother, Sade Woodruff, who revealed that her son and the victim had an on-and-off romantic relationship, per WOIO.

Speaking on Saturday, as reported by WYFF, Woodruff said, "She didn't deserve that. You know, it was definitely different. And it shows you, you know, some of the things that take place out here in this world."

She urged, "Anybody that’s going through any type of domestic dispute, being abused, anything, get away. If you are able, get away."