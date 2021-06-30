Brandi Glanville Recalls Telling LeAnn Rimes 'I Will F---ing Murder You'

Instagram

Now, however, Glanville says Rimes is "usually on my side" when it comes to coparenting issues with Eddie.

Brandi Glanville took a look back at just how bad things were between her, Eddie Cibrian and the woman he cheated on her with, LeAnn Rimes -- while also reflecting on how far they've come in the years since.

In a new op-ed for The Sun, Glanville once again opened up about how her life blew up after her then-husband Cibrian was caught cheating with his Lifetime costar, Rimes.

"Eddie and I were together for 13 years and married for eight. We always promised each other that we would never get a divorce and that we'd love each other when we were old," she wrote, before saying Cibrian initially denied anything was going on between him and the country singer, even after photos of them kissing hit the tabloids.

"I went straight home, passed out in my closet, cried and cried. He tried to convince me it wasn’t real but I knew it was over," she continued. "They were sucking on each other's fingers in the footage yet he was telling me nothing was happening. It was insane."

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay then came out with claims she had an affair with Cibrian as well, before Cibrian continued to be linked to Rimes. "I was broken. If I didn’t have to take care of my kids, I probably wouldn’t be here now," Glanville recalled.

Cibrian filed for divorce in 2009 from Glanville, shortly after he and Rimes went public with their relationship. He and Brandi share two sons, Jake and Mason -- and seeing them with Rimes was clearly a triggering experience for Glanville.

"One time, before they were married, I walked up to a soccer game and Jake, who was two, was sitting in her lap. I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her," she explained. "I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: 'I will f---ing murder you.'"

She also admitted to secretly recording Cibrian telling her he didn't love Rimes, before sending the audio to LeAnn.