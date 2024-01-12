Brandi Glanville Says She Was Denied a Facelift After Disfigurement

YouTube

"I'm seeing a doctor to figure out how to get my skin to be tight again, but there's certain areas that just won't ever," the former RHOBH star said, who recently shared that she was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema.

Brandi Glanville is opening up about her attempts to change her appearance amid her health battle.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed she learned she's "not a candidate" for a facelift after she saw a doctor in the hopes of tightening her skin following her angioedema diagnosis.

The 51-year-old reality star recently revealed that she left disfigured due to stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin.

"I really thought my life was over. I was hiding out. I had to," Glanville told her cohost James Maas in the episode, which marked her return to her podcast.

"Now that the swelling is starting to go down... I'm trying to figure out -- I'm seeing a doctor to figure out how to get my skin to be tight again, but there's certain areas that just won't ever," she continued, before sharing that she was denied plastic surgery.

"A very established doctor told me that I'm not a candidate for a facelift because my skin's very tight," Glanville said.

The Bravo star -- who also spoke about how her ex-husband's wife, LeAnn Rimes, has supported her amid her health struggles on the podcast -- first opened up about her stress-filled year and angioedema diagnosis earlier this month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Glanville revealed that her physical nightmare began back in August when her lips and face unexpectedly swelled up, accompanied by anaphylactic shock.

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw 7 doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," she said.

She added further details on her podcast, saying that she also experienced vision and hearing loss.

"I had no vision. I couldn't see my five fingers in front of me. They looked blurry. I couldn't hear," Glanville recalled. "My whole face was swollen. I couldn't taste food, and when I did put anything in my mouth, it burned my whole mouth. My throat swelled up several different times."

She went on to tell her cohost that she "could have died" if she hadn't "gone to the hospital."

The catalyst that led to the health scare? Glanville previously claimed that it's the accusations stemming from Caroline Manzo, alleging sexual misconduct, including groping, during the filming of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco last year.

"I think the Girls Trips shows are the wild west. They don't know what their doing yet. We can't work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day," Glanville told ET.

She continued, "No, they don't force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we're all exhausted and we're doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted it's not a safe environment for any of us and that's what the Girls Trips are."

While the incident was not captured on camera, it was "life-ruining" for Glanville, who was ultimately removed from the show, with Peacock, the streaming service airing the series, deeming her behavior "unacceptable."

Glanville denies the accusations and claims she was advised to remain silent about the incident.