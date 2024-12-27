Man 'Disrupted' Christmas Eve Mass with Bizarre Behavior Involving Onion, Tangerine Assault & Whiskey: Sheriff

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The man is facing numerous charges after popping up at two different churches, "threatening to harm parishioners," per the sheriff, and "pouring whiskey into the holy water."

A Maryland man is being compared to The Grinch following an arrest for his alleged behavior at two churches on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office in Leonardtown, MD, 56-year-old Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz was arrested on December 26th and charged with numerous crimes -- including Second-Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Defacing Religious Property, Religious Crime Against a Group, Obstructing a Religious Exercise, Threat of Mass Violence and Disturbing the Peace.

Von Goetz's alleged naughty spree began around 5pm on Christmas Eve, when he's accused of entering the Holy Angels Catholic Church in the community of Avenue mid-mass.

"He approached the altar and dropped an onion in the aisle, disturbing the peace of those attending," noted the sheriff in a Facebook post.

In the comments on their post, a couple readers noted The Grinch's connection to onions -- which Jim Carrey's version of the character eats in the live action film.

Per authorities, a church-goer who followed Von Goetz out of the mass to "ensure he was leaving the premises" was then "assaulted" by the suspect, who allegedly began "throwing tangerines" at them.

The man's erratic behavior allegedly continued later that evening at a midnight mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, where Von Goetz is accused of "[disrupting] the service by pouring whiskey into the holy water and threatening to harm parishioners."

The sheriff said the suspect "attempted unsuccessfully to strike several individuals with a whiskey bottle" as they escorted him from the building, before parishioners detained him until deputies arrived.