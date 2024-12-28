Model Dayle Haddon Dead at 76 After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak at Actor Marc Blucas' Home

Getty

Haddon was found dead at the Pennsylvania home of her son-in-law, Hallmark star and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Marc Blucas, and her daughter, Ryan, who shared a touching tribute to her mother on social media.

Actress and model Dayle Haddon has passed away at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Solebury Township Police Department, a carbon monoxide leak at her daughter Ryan Haddon and son-in-law Marc Blucas' home in Buck's County, Pennsylvania "tragically claimed" the life of Haddon and left another family member in "critical condition."

On Friday, police responded to a report of a man who "was lying down, passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite," per a Solesbury Township Police Department press release. When authorities arrived, they removed the 76-year-old man from the home, and also discovered a "deceased" female victim, also 76, in a bedroom on the second floor.

Police said firefighters "detected a high level of carbon monoxide" in the home. The 76-year-old man was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey.

In an update shared on Saturday, the Solesbury Township Police Department said the female victim had been identified as Haddon, while the man was identified as Walter J. Blucas, noting that he remains in "critical condition" in the hospital.

Police said that two medics were transported to a local hospital "for carbon monoxide exposure," and an officer was "treated" at the property.

Family members -- who were allegedly in the main house during the incident -- were not impacted by the suspected carbon monoxide leak, according to local outlet ABC 6 Action News.

Authorities said they determined during an investigation that the leak was caused by "a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system," per the release.

"It is believed a heating unit, a boiler unit, is the source of the carbon monoxide. The initial readings on EMS and fire company arrival were extremely high, so we're treating this as a carbon monoxide poisoning incident," Detective Sergeant Jonathan Koretzky of the Solebury Township Police Department told ABC 6.

"The officers and members of the Solebury Township Police Department wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Haddon and Blucas families," the police department said in Saturday's update. "This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of carbon monoxide safety precautions in our homes."

Haddon rose to fame in the 70s after getting her start as a model, having contracts with multiple cosmetics companies, including being the face of L'Oreal, per her website. She also graced the covers of magazines such as Vogue and Sports Illustrated.

In her acting career, Haddon appeared in a small number of films including The World's Greatest Athlete (1973), Madame Claude (1977), and North Dallas Forty (1979).

According to ABC 6 Action News, citing real estate records, Marc Blucas -- best known for appearing in Hallmark Channel movies and in shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer -- and his wife, Ryan Haddon Blucas, purchased the Bucks County property in 2012 for $1 million.

The outlet said Blucas previously shared in an interview that their home is from the 1700s. His Instagram bio reads: "13 chickens, 2 rabbits, 2 dogs, 2 kittens, 4 kids, 1 wife, 15 acres, 300 year old farmhouse...one actor's dream come true in PA."

Meanwhile, Ryan -- a journalist and producer -- shared a touching tribute to her late mother on Instagram on Friday night. The post -- which was a joint post with Haddon's official account -- featured a handful of photos of Haddon, including shots from modeling photoshoots and magazine covers, from her work with UNICEF, and photos with her daughter.

"The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt," Ryan began in the caption. "She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful."

"In conversation, she could go to the deepest of places and also soar the highest heights of spiritual understanding," she continued. "She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend. She was everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many."

"I always trust the timing of things. There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable," Ryan added.

Ryan went on to remember her late mother as a "high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul's evolution."

"I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete," she wrote. "I honor her. I bow to her. I revere all the paths and adventures taken. I saw her be golden and always reach for the Light in all areas of her life."

She ended her post by thanking those who were a part of Haddon's journey and "helped to shape her, enrich her and activate her to become the absolute gem that she is."