Police Hope These Tattoos Will Help ID Woman Found Dead In NJ Refrigerator

New Jersey State Police

As police seek the public's assistance in identifying the body, the man who found the remains is facing obstruction charges.

Police in New Jersey hope some distinctive back and rib tattoos are key to identifying the body of a woman found earlier this month in a refrigerator.

On Sunday, the New Jersey State Police announced they were seeking the public's assistance identifying remains of a woman found in Dennis Township, Cape May County, on December 22, 2024.

In their announcement, they revealed the body is believed to belong to a Caucasian or Hispanic woman, approximately 5'1" in height. Police also revealed forensic imaging unit mockups of the mystery woman's two tattoos (above).

"The individual had two tattoos (pictured): a koi fish tattoo on the upper right portion of her back (shoulder blade area) and a rose tattoo on her left ribs, extending from her chest to her hip," said police.

New Jersey State Police

Authorities also revealed that a "distinctive yoga mat and necklace" were found at the scene, releasing photos of those two items as well.

Anyone with information has been asked to call NJSP Troop A Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3480. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The post comes after the man who discovered the body, John Tyrrell, was charged with obstruction and failure to allow fingerprinting in the case.

Per The Press of Atlantic City, citing the probable cause affidavit, Tyrrell said he removed items from the refrigerator on December 21, before he returned to it the following day and found a body inside. According to BreakingAC, Tyrrell called State Police following the discovery of the body, even sending them a ping of his location from his phone before waiting for them to arrive.

Tyrrell went with troopers to police barracks for further questioning, but then "refused" to hand over his cell phone to authorities. He was arrested and jailed, before police with a search warrant then asked him for the code to the phone; again, he refused, then asked to speak with an attorney and didn't allow himself to be fingerprinted.