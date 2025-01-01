Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper's Most Viral New Year's Eve Moments: Shots, Ralph Fiennes and More

CNN

The booze was flowing again on CNN for New Year's Eve, leading to a number of hilarious, unscripted moments from Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's hours-long coverage.

Andy Cohen once again joined BFF Anderson Cooper on CNN for the network's New Year's Eve telecast last night ... and it didn't take long for their antics to go viral on social media.

After a 2023 ban on alcohol, the booze returned in 2024 and continued to flow freely last night as well as the duo rang in 2025.

While the rain in Times Square was less than ideal, the pair found a way to shine through it --thanks to some shots, celebrity guests and some truly unhinged commentary.

Below are just some of the night's highlights!

Ralph Fiennes really stole the show on social media, after the Conclave actor popped up and was convinced to reenact the "very demure, very mindful" video from TikTok influencer Jools Lebron.

"You're always convincing me to do these monologues," Fiennes said, before being asked to perform one of the "biggest internet moments" of 2024.

He did it and did not disappoint ... with Cooper totally losing his cool as the Oscar-nominated actor launched into the performance.

Immediately, fans were calling on Fiennes to win an Academy Award for the bit.

Everyone's favorite moments of the duo's annual NYE coverage have to be Cooper's over-the-top reactions to their shots of tequila, which the two take at the top of every hour.

From his facial expressions of utter disgust, to the noises and giggles that consume Cooper as he consumes alcohol, Anderson once again gave the people what they want ... as he made it pretty clear booze is the last thing he wants.

At the end of the night, he exclaimed, "Why do people do this?! This is the last drink I'm gonna have of 2025, until 2026."

As the night went on, the alcohol definitely started to hit the cohosts, as clips of their wild behavior also began to trend online.

We are all Anderson Cooper when our 1 friend greets too drunk on NYE pic.twitter.com/h8XJ93KQoL — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) January 1, 2025 @GingerLGaetz

Andy Cohen is humping Anderson Cooper while 50 Cent peforms In Da Club 😆 🤣 #CNN #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/V61T2H3YEL — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) January 1, 2025 @sagesurge

Another moment that got Anderson cracking up was when Andy revealed one of his highlights of the year was seeing Dead & Company at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Cooper broke out into laughter almost immediately as video someone in the audience took of Cohen dancing at the concert was shown on screen.

"This is sad. You are 56 years old. That is sad," Cooper said, as Cohen exclaimed, "Have you ever had fun? Don't put me on blast here."

"What are you wearing? Are you wearing a circus tent? Did you buy that in the parking lot outside?" Cooper continued, roasting his friend. "Sweetie, did you know you were being filmed? You should always assume ... just always assume you're being filmed."

Cohen appeared momentarily speechless at one point, when they were joined by Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black.

After offering the three tequila shots around the 9pm ET hour, Wood Jr. was quick to turn it down -- before making an apparent joke about Don Lemon getting the boot from CNN.

"Oh, no. No, I don't. The last Black man that drank on this network got fired," he quipped. "I'm going to keep it with water for right now. I need some stability."

The comedian later shared the footage to his own X account, adding, "Not gone catch me slippin in the Deuce-Five."

Roy Wood Jr. refused tequila shot on #CNNNYE: "The Last Black Man To Drink On This Network Got Fired" pic.twitter.com/X9DeQG5gPm — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 1, 2025 @DEADLINE

Jon Hamm just shared his thoughts on Dorit and is calling Paige & Craig’s break up

“the end of an era” 😭 pic.twitter.com/iyqlonO5pN — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 1, 2025 @queensofbravo

Other celebrity guest moments that had people talking included Black also joking about going back to his hotel room to "rub one out," Whitney Cummings' jokes about Luigi Mangione and Diddy, Diplo revealing he was tripping on LSD and Jon Hamm spilling on Dorit Kemsley's behavior on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's split.

Cohen also went viral with his reaction to a sword swallower in Key West, Florida -- quipping, "Is he seeing anybody? I want to hang out later" -- as well as making it very clear Anderson is a gay man by exclaiming he doesn't know how to "make love" to a woman.

Just before midnight, he also unloaded -- once again -- on Mayor Eric Adams, before Cooper later pleaded to Cohen to show some "kindness" in 2025 as they took their final shot of the night.

Andy Cohen: “The mayor’s still running around.”



Anderson Cooper: “Kindness in 2025. You don’t know what battles people have.”



Andy: “The mayor is battling indictments.” #CNN #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/h7W4pwvxMn — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) January 1, 2025 @sagesurge