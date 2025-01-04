What 2025 Will Bring For Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologer Susan Miller (Exclusive)

Getty

The veteran astrologer reveals to TooFab which sign will have the "best year of their life," who has a "once in a 12-year opportunity to hit the top of the charts" in their career, and the sign that has the "sweetest aspects to meet someone new" in 2025.

If you're curious about what 2025 has in store for you -- look to the stars!

While speaking with TooFab, Susan Miller -- who is the founder of AstrologyZone.com -- detailed what the year will bring for your astrological sign, revealing which signs should possibly be expecting to find luck in love, who will find success in their careers, the sign that will have "the best year of their life," and more.

And if you are looking for some guidance for your 2025 resolutions, the veteran astrologer also offers advice and recommendations for several of the signs. Should you be budgeting? Getting creative? Booking a trip?

Read on to see what this year will bring for your zodiac sign!

Aries

● Dates: March 21 – April 19 ● Symbol: Ram ● Element: Fire ● Planet: Mars

For Aries right now, it's all about communication, said Miller, adding that the sign is "is learning to communicate in a new way."

However, she said what's most "important" for Aries this year is real estate.

"When Jupiter goes into Cancer, for Aries, they'll have a whole year to buy a house," Miller explained. "It will be the best year in 12 [years] because Jupiter only goes to each house for one year, and there are 12 houses, so it'll take 12 years to come back."

"I want Aries -- if they want to buy a house or renovate -- I would like them to wait until after June 9th," she added. "Or if they have to sell a house, sometimes we inherit property. And they'll get their price. And you know, when you read the paper, the interest rates are still a little high, but they're starting to tumble, so even logically it makes sense. And also people tend to move a lot in the summer, even if you don't have children, other people do. And they move around and they loosen up the market."

Taurus

● Dates: April 20 – May 20 ● Symbol: Bull ● Element: Earth ● Planet: Venus

Miller said that Taurus is currently having "the biggest financial year ever," adding that it'll last until June.

"You know most people like to go out on a Friday night? They like to put on some soft music, pour a glass of wine, sit in their favorite chair and open their mail; hopefully, it's from the bank," she continued. "And admire how well they've been saving and investing. And they are doing so well. They should be congratulated."

She added that if any Tauruses don't have a financial advisor and want one, they should ask a friend or family for a recommendation.

"This is the time to really build a plan because money is pouring in," Miller said. "It's good for them."

She also shared that 2025 is the year for Tauruses to "write the book they have in their heart," start a podcast or even draft a screenplay.

"It's the time to get serious, get cracking," Miller said. "And this year could be the year they get published -- second half of the year. But it's always good to get started."

Gemini

● Dates: May 21 – June 21 ● Symbol: Twin ● Element: Air ● Planet: Mercury

Geminis are the "golden" girls and guys right now, according to Miller.

"When you have Jupiter on your sun -- which Cancer's going to have next after June 9th -- you are attracting many new people in your life," she explained. "And among them could be the romantic partner for you. I always want people to take seriously who they're meeting during this potent period."

"If you are looking for Mr. or Mrs. Right, this is the year for Gemini and Cancer."

When it comes to career, Miller said that Geminis are "working so hard," and not seeing a payoff -- but a great opportunity may be on the way.

"Saturn's in the 10th house of honors awards, achievement, and fame, and they're being tested," she explained. "So they're working hard, but not really seeing the results. Because after they get done with one test, they get another test. But the big job will be awarded to them."

She explained that when Saturn "finally leaves," Geminis will receive a gift as a thank you.

"This is a very important time for Gemini," Miller said. "They're going to start reaping the results of their hard work and good reputation, good work ethic [this] year -- especially from the summer to the end of the year, they're going to see money. And they're saying, 'Oh yeah, well, I'll need an eclipse to make that happen.' No, no, you won't. You'll get it."

Cancer

● Dates: June 22 – July 22 ● Symbol: Crab ● Element: Water ● Planet: Moon

Cancers are about to embark on the "best year of their life," according to Miller. She said it will begin on June 9th and go until June 30, 2026.

As for what Moonchildren can expect during this amazing year? First off, travel.

"Either you're going to pay for it or somebody else is going to pay for it, but you are going to go somewhere you've never been and never thought you'd ever see," Miller said. "And you're going to love it!"

Miller added that Cancer has "the best placement for love." She said that Gemini currently has it now, but starting June 9th, Geminis will "take the crown off" and give it to Cancers.

Miller shared that a "tremendously good financial year" will follow, adding that it will be "one of your best financial years ever."

"So you're in for a really wonderful two-year ride. Just amazing," she added to Cancers.

Meanwhile, Miller also shared that Cancers have "guardian angels," adding that "people are saying good things about you behind closed doors."

"You are making strides, you just don't know it yet," she said. "And you're getting rid of Pluto opposition, the Sun, which is a heavy aspect where you might have felt, 'I'm swimming upstream with not a lot of support.' If any Cancer felt that way, that will fade away now. They're not going to feel that. It's going to be better. There's a whole new life waiting for you on the other side of this!"

Leo

● Dates: July 23 – August 22 ● Symbol: Lion ● Element: Fire ● Planet: Sun

As for Leo, Miller said that Leo and other fixed signs -- Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius -- are "having a very rough time."

"Uranus, the planet of unpredictable change, is in a very hard spot -- particularly if they're born near the end of the sign as opposed to the beginning of their sign," she continued. "So when you look at the brackets that, you know, hold the sign, the ones on the end are the ones that are feeling it the most. They've been uprooted. It's not been easy."

Miller added that Leos are "concentrating on money and money management and wise investment," but also "coming up in the world in their profession," making it so they may have to owe more taxes. Because of this, she said that she suggests Leos "bank as much as they can."

But don't fret, Leos -- there are positive things on the horizon! Meanwhile, she shared that a "very important" period of time for Leo is April 17th to July 17th.

"That's when they are in control. They're in the driver's seat. Finally, people are cooperating and they have a feeling of manifest destiny," Miller said. "They can do things. They have this can-do spirit."

"Finally, Mars is straightened out, and they're speeding along on the highway of life," she added. "And I would say the middle of April to the middle of July will be the most important time for Leos."

Virgo

● Dates: August 23 – September 22 ● Symbol: Maiden ● Element: Earth ● Planet: Mercury

As for Virgos, Miller said she wants them to be focusing on their careers.

"Virgo is happy as a little clam because they are doing so well in their career," she told TooFab. "But I don't want them to think about anything else. I know some people at home are complaining, 'You're always at work' or 'Your mind is always somewhere else, Mommy.' Well, you gotta get a really wonderful nanny, babysitter to keep the children happy. You've got a tiger by the tail."

"I want you to keep your focus on career all the way until June 9th," she continued. "After that, you can have fun. You can think about socializing. It'll be a wonderful time. You're going to get lots of opportunities."

"But right now, you have a once in a 12-year opportunity to hit the top of the charts in terms of your career for advancement," Miller said, adding that everyone only gets "eight" of them.

"Imagine eight emeralds in your hand, and each one being a Jupiter year. When Jupiter's in your 10th house of fame and honors, hold one up to the light. [See] how beautiful, it's cut? You get eight of them if you live to 96."

Meanwhile, Miller also noted that Virgo is a sign that "people keep underestimating."

"So it's giving me great joy to tell them, 'This is your year,'" she added, before sharing some suggestions for the sign when it comes to relationships -- both romantic and business.

"Now they're having a meditation about the person they're going out with or who they're married to," she explained. "If the marriage is not good, they have Saturn in the house of marriage and business partnerships. It could be a business partner, not a marriage partner. If anybody in their life has been a thorn in their side, that situation is going to resolve. You may walk out or you may go to a counselor to try to find a way back. But it's not going to keep up forever. You either have to fix it or leave. So that's what is going through Virgos' mind right now."

Libra

● Dates: September 23 – October 23 ● Symbol: Scales ● Element: Air ● Planet: Venus

Get your passports ready, Libras! According to Miller, Libras have "beautiful travel aspects."

She said Libras are also seeking out higher education, such as going back to college or attending graduate school.

"You say, 'Well, how could graduate school and travel be in the same house?' Well, the ancient astrologers [say] that travel was the best way to learn about the world firsthand, to learn about other cultures and art and music cuisine ... architecture, it was through travel."

"So this is the time for them to travel far and wide," she continued. "They've always wanted to go to Paris or Egypt or wherever they want to go. This is the time to make it a reality."

Meanwhile, Miller said that next summer, Libras' career is going to "explode with opportunity" when Jupiter enters their house.

"I would like them to really get ready because once they get that big career opportunity, which I think they'll accept, but it's up to them," she explained. "You know, sometimes you get a big opportunity, but you have a newborn baby at home or a mom who's sick and you need to care for her 'cause she doesn't have anybody else. Sometimes, opportunity comes at the wrong time, and we pass on it, and it's okay because it'll come back in 12 years, and by then you'll be in a different stage in life."

But Miller stressed that if a Libra misses the opportunity, they "won't have to wait a whole 12 years."

"There [are] always aspects in between. They're smaller, but there's still always opportunities coming in and out," she told TooFab. "Maybe not as grandiose as Jupiter in your house of fame, but otherwise. So not to worry about that. But Libra is going to be buzzed about on everyone's lips in their industry from June 9th and for a whole year until the following end of June of 2026."

Scorpio

● Dates: October 24 – November 21 ● Symbol: Scorpion ● Element: Water ● Planet: Mars & Pluto

Scorpios, mark your calendars for March!

Miller said that "six heavenly bodies will be in their house of love" in March. "This is insanely powerful. So if the Scorpio is looking for someone new, that could happen," she said, adding that the same house rules children -- which is good news for those looking at expanding their family.

According to Miller, March "sets the tone for the rest of the next six months because it's a new moon."

Currently, Miller said she's "so excited" for Scorpios because Jupiter is in their house of money.

"Especially the kind of money that comes in through the back door like a bonus or an insurance payout," she explained. "Like, a big one. Maybe you had a little damage, and the insurance company is generous with you, which never happens. But they are the exception. It could be a scholarship or financial aid to be able to go back to school. It could be an inheritance or it could be a prize-winning."

While Miller said she never suggests her readers to "gamble," she noted that it's the time for Scorpios to "buy a charity raffle ticket."

Meanwhile, she added that Scorpios have similar "travel study aspects" that Libras have right now.

"They can travel the second half of 2025 or the first half of 26," she shared, before also adding that Scorpios will find luck in broadcasting, publishing, and legal matters.

"So if they're in a court case, which is taking forever because the pandemic put everything on hold, the courts are really trying to catch up," Miller said. "They're really backlogged. But if your case is coming up in the second half of 2025, you are a lucky little leprechaun is all I can say!"

Sagittarius

● Dates: November 22 – December 21 ● Symbol: Archer ● Element: Fire ● Planet: Jupiter

Sagittarius will bring love and money, said Miller.

She noted that Sagittariuses are "careful about love," using Taylor Swift -- whose birthday is December 13 -- as an example.

"We all want to see her walk down the aisle with Travis [Kelce] and have a beautiful white dress," she explained. "Sagittarius is the most careful. They don't like to commit to marriage. They are scared they'll be homed in, and travel is so important to them."

Miller added that Sags are "serious about love," and they will be using their "time carefully and judiciously." She said Sagittariuses currently have great marriage aspects, noting that Jupiter is in their house of marriage.

She went on to share some advise for Sags who are in relationships -- whether romantic or professional.

"For all Sagittarians coupling up, even in business, to have a business partner and agent, a publicist, social media manager, some kind of person that works with you on a one-to-one way, in a confidential way, is excellent because that person will really work hard for you," Miller said. "So it could be in business or it could be in love. So we have to wait and see what happens to Taylor and all our Sagittarian friends."

Meanwhile, Miller also said in 2025 Sagittariuses will "come into a lot more money."

"So I wonder if Taylor's going to do another tour!" she added.

Capricorn

● Dates: December 22 – January 19 ● Symbol: Goat ● Element: Earth ● Planet: Saturn

As for Capricorns, Miller said they will find success in career, marriage, and even finance in 2025.

"The best part of Capricorn's life is the work assignments that are coming in fast and furiously like a snowstorm. It's just, 'Whoa!' It is like Lucy and the Chocolate Factory with Ethel, that conveyor belt keeps coming, and they keep putting the chocolate in their mouth because they can't put them in the boxes fast enough. And that's what's happening with Capricorn."

"They're in demand. They're not getting a new title, but that will come because they're doing such good work with day-to-day work," she added.

Miller said in the second half of 2025, Capricorns will see the same "marriage aspects" that Sagitarriuses have now.

"So from June 9th on, you're going to hear of many Capricorns or friends and family, but also celebrities getting married," she explained. "And it's a good time for them from June 9th to June 30th."

For Capricorns looking to buy a house, Miller said they need to make sure they "can afford" the home, and have "enough" funds saved up. However, she added that she's not too concerned, noting that Capricorns are "such a wise financial sign."

"They're one of the four big financial signs: Capricorn, Cancer, Taurus [and] Scorpio. So they're good with money," Miller told TooFab. "I'm not worried about them. They'll make the right decision.

Aquarius

● Dates: January 20 – February 18 ● Symbol: Water-Bearer ● Element: Air ● Planet: Uranus

According to Miller, Aquariuses are currently "obsessed" with their houses -- but their priority will be moving to love soon!

"Aquarius has had a big focus on [their home]. That's changing now," she said. "In the spring, all they're gonna be thinking about is love."

Miller added that Aquarius has the "sweetest aspects to meet someone new" or have children.

As for their careers, meanwhile, Miller said Aquariuses are going to be "working very hard" in the latter half of 2025.

"Everybody wants them in their corner. If they're self-employed, they're probably going to have to hire someone to help them because they're going to have so much business. And usually a small business has trouble attracting good help. Not Aquarius. They will be the exception to the rule. They'll be able to find great people who will make them look like gems. You know, you want someone under you to be doing really good work and that's what they're going to get. And they'll be able to afford them. That's always a problem for small businesses. Can I afford that person?"

"Aquarius has a lovely outlook [at] the beginning of the year. I just want you thinking about love and fun," she continued. "Second half of the year, roll up your sleeves because you're in demand and you're impressing everyone. So that's good!"

Pisces

● Dates: February 19 – March 20 ● Symbol: Fish ● Element: Water ● Planet: Neptune

As for Pisces, Miller said they have had Saturn in their Sun since March 2023 -- and it'll stay in that position until February 2026, bringing important learning opportunities and lessons.

"They're walking through heavy snow. They're learning new things. They're going to start something new if they haven't already started it," Miller explained. "And it's something in a new area. It's connected to their specialty. But something where they'd have to learn the ropes in a new area, and they'll have a mentor to help them."

She added that this mentor "wants the best" for you and is "committed" to helping you.

"Occasionally, that person criticizes. Occasionally, they push you too hard, but you know what? They're after the same thing you are to make you the best you can be," she said.

While Saturn will leave in February, Miller said Pisceses will "always kind of feel Saturn in the background somewhere."

"The people born in February already had their main test," she explained. "The people born in the first two weeks of March felt it in 2024. So people in 2025, who will feel Saturn the most are born from the 10th of March, to say the 20th."

Meanwhile, Miller said Pisceses are "moving into such beautiful circumstances" for their home aspects, before also sharing when they can expect love in 2025.

"Pisces, feather your nest because come June 9th, you'll be inviting love in," she shared, adding that the sign also has good travel aspects in 2025. "You've had so much hard work, hard, you don't even know what fun and relaxation feels like. Travel? That's a word you have to look up in the dictionary. You haven't had it. And yet it's all coming for the little Pisces, the little fish, swimming to a warmer place in the sea."

"They're going to have it so good in the second half, they're going to be so happy. So fix up the house," Miller continued, adding that Pisceses should be focusing on their personal life.