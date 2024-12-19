Melissa Gorga Has Epic Response to Teresa Giudice's Shady Reaction to Sprinkle Cookie Line

WWHL/Getty

Melissa shared her reaction to her sister-in-law and longtime rival Teresa appearing to take credit for her new cookie company.

Melissa Gorga had the perfect response to Teresa Giudice, after her sister-in-law threw some serious shade her way following the launch of her new cookie company.

After Melissa announced her new venture earlier in December, Teresa shared a cryptic X post that simply read, "You're welcome."

And while Melissa didn't take to social media to address the post, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star did discuss it Wednesday, while serving as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

On the episode, she was asked for her reaction to Teresa -- from whom she's estranged -- appearing to take credit for the new cookie line.

Responding to a virtual fan who asked for her thoughts, Melissa said, "Well, she's welcome for giving her someone to hate on for the last decade. So, she's welcome!"

Bravo exec Andy Cohen couldn't help but agreeing, telling Melissa, "You've both done so much for each other."

"We really have," Melissa told Andy.

Fans of the reality star will recall the inspiration behind her new brand, Sprinkle by MG, stemmed from a Season 3 moment when Teresa recalled throwing away a box of sprinkle cookies that a then-pregnant Gorga brought to her home on Christmas Eve.

The incident, which inspired a TikTok sound, was just one of many that contributed to their ongoing issues, with the pair's ups and downs dominating the show's story lines for the last 11 seasons. However, the two refused to speak to each other on season 14, which aired earlier this year, prompting speculation of a cast shakeup going forward -- which Cohen did confirm after the show opted out of airing a formal reunion at the end of the season.

For her part, Melissa said she is prepared to leave the show.

"I am prepared for anything at this point, obviously because of all the rumors that are out there," Melissa said on an August episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast. "I am fully prepared for anything."

"I think I would realize that her and I are two extremely different characters, so to speak, on the show," she told podcast hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. "So, if Bravo decides to go that route and kind of, like, the darker route, then I need to say that is not a show that I want to be on anyway."

Melissa continued, "I do not want to be on that toxic s--t. As long as you know she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss. I also want to say, like, I've had a 14-year run … You can't do it forever. You don't go and be on a TV show for 50 [or] 20 years. I mean, I've been on for 14 years."

While Melissa is on the fence over whether or not she'll be returning to the show, she's hopeful there's some changes and a bit of a cast shakeup when RHONJ does come back for season 15.