Influencers Kylan and Izzy Darnell Respond to Allegations Their Designer Christmas Gifts Are 'Fake'

"You guys are hating so hard you're trying to make me hate my Christmas gifts from my parents that worked hard to buy me those gifts," says Izzy ... before the sisters returned a few days later with a shocking update!

Influencers Izzy and Kylan Darnell are responding to commenters who alleged the pair's designer Christmas gifts were fake.

Just days after posting TikTok videos on Christmas of their luxury presents, the pair received comments accusing their designer bags of being fake.

"Did you get this at Walmart? I have the same exact bag!" one commenter wrote under the video posted by Izzy, while others questioned the authenticity of the gifts and demanded to see receipts.

Now, the sisters are responding to the comments in a set of new videos in which they set the record straight.

"Somehow you guys are hating so hard you’re trying to make me hate my Christmas gifts from my parents that worked hard to buy me those gifts," Izzy, 18, said in a video following the social media uproar. "It's not me, it's you. I'm sorry, but for people on this app to be trying to bully a teenager into hating what their parents bought for them is wild."

"Y'all are insane." she added.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In a now-deleted video, Kylan, meanwhile, seemingly admitted to some of the gifts being fake.

"Some of my stuff that's designer is real and some of my stuff is fake. I thought that was, like, an everybody thing," the 20-year-old explained, adding, "I didn't mean to offend anybody, but whenever my mom hands me a Christmas present, I was raised to be grateful for whatever I got."

The online hate the pair received inspired a second haul of Christmas gifts, with Izzy and Kylan taking to TikTok on Saturday, December 28 to show off the new designer duds their parents gave them -- receipts included.

"Since everyone on here is a D1 hater, you guys made my mom and dad feel so bad over our Christmas presents," Izzy said. "So they went and bought us all new -- and, not only did they buy the same purses again so we can have more, so we have real and fake."

"Receipt? Give them the receipt," Izzy prompted her sister Kylan, who held her phone up to the camera to share what appeared to be a legit digital receipt from the online luxury fashion store FWRD.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Not only did we get those purses -- show them the t------s," Izzy said to her sister, who then drew attention to her chest and said, "We got boobs!"

"And we got a nose," Izzy added about her nose job which she dished on in an earlier video. "So, silence yourselves."

"This is real, y'all. We'd never share a receipt or anything like that, because we're not like that, and don't believe in that," Kylan added.

"But y'all asked for it!" Izzy exclaimed. "The justice has been served."

The new gifts included a Louis Vuitton bag and a Chanel bag from FRWD.

At the end of the video, the sisters took a moment to thank their fans, and the critics that caused the social media circus surrounding their Christmas gift haul.