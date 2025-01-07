Christina Haack Fires Back at Ex Josh Hall's Claims HGTV 'Manufactured Drama' on The Flip Off

Getty/Instagram

"Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me.... that was all natural," Haack said in response to her ex's claims that she staged the drama for the upcoming series, while also explaining a crying selfie from last year.

Christina Haack is firing back at her ex-husband, Josh Hall, after he claimed that the drama between them on her new HGTV show, The Flip Off, was manufactured for the cameras.

After the Tennessee-based real estate professional shared his thoughts on a scene released last week that showed him telling his now-estranged wife to "shut up" and that she's "pissing me off," Haack took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV you've changed," Hall captioned a Jan. 6 Instagram Stories post.

"Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me.... that was all natural," Haack hit back. She also shared a photo -- allegedly following a shoot for the show -- in which she was seen crying in the car following her conversation with Hall.

"This was taken June 21. 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is "real" and a reminder to myself that I deserve better," she wrote alongside the emotional pic.

In the clip in question, which was released on January 2 and will be featured in the show's two-hour premiere January 29, Hall is seen driving a car while Haack sits in the passenger seat.

"This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it. Halls rule!" he says as he glances over at Christina.

"You're supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you're with me," he adds. "Remember, you're a Hall now. Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is," he continues. When Christina doesn't respond, he snaps, "You're rude."

"I don't over talk," Haack finally says, breaking her silence.

"Yeah, the s--t you say and I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already," Hall snaps back. "My wife's pissing me off already," to which Haack simply asks, "Are we there yet?"

The Flip Off, which was announced in May 2024, two months before Hall and Haack's split, was originally set to star the now-exes as teammates competing in a house flipping showdown against Christina's first husband Tarek El Moussa and his current wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

After Hall filed for divorce on July 15, Haack returned to filming without him. And while HGTV never directly addressed the status of his involvement with the series, Haack did dish on how uncomfortable it was to film with her ex, albeit briefly, telling Entertainment Tonight in November that it was "not fun" filming with Hall, who she called "insecure."

She always told the outlet they had been having problems for a long time. She also claimed she was "not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated."

As for Hall, he recently reflected on the "tough year" in an Instagram post shared on January 1.

"2024 was a tough year but it's taught me a lot," he wrote in the caption. "It helped me grow and be stronger than I've ever been. Sometimes the tough situations can change you. You end up becoming a different person. A better version of yourself."

He added that the year "wasn't all bad" however, as the difficult times helped him realize "who is really there for you."