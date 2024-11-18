Christina Haack Claims Ex Josh Hall Felt 'Insecure' By Her During Their Marriage

Getty

"When someone is insecure and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," Haack said of her marriage to Hall, which lasted for two years before the pair filed for divorce.

Christina Haack is getting candid about her split from Josh Hall.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Haack shared some insight into their two year marriage and the reason for their split.

"When someone is insecure and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," Haack said in the interview, which comes just four months after both she and Hall each filed for divorce. "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to look like that?"

In addition to those claims, Haack levied several others in the aftermath of their divorce, including that Hall stole $35,000 from her bank account. Hall said he was "blindsided" after Haack filed for divorce in July and has since denied some of the messier details about their divorce, including his ex-wife's claims that he asked for $65,000 in spousal support after their split.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Christina on the Coast star's latest comments, those also come two months ahead of the premiere of her new HGTV reality series, The Flip Off. The new reality series -- which stars her, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa -- was also set to feature Hall, who appeared in promos for it earlier this year.

"It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him," Haack admitted.

Splitting up, however, allowed Haack to film the show without Hall, which she said, "made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way."

"This show would've been hard to film," she added.

The 41-year-old mother of three also shared her perception of Hall's response to her working with her ex, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.

Haack alleged that her estranged husband was jealous of her first husband and didn't like their dynamic.

"Tarek and I have our own dynamic and some could call it 'flirty,'" she said. "For me, it's like a sibling type thing."

While El Moussa, didn't comment on their dynamic, he told ET that he's seen a change in Haack since splitting from Hall.

"At the beginning, she was going through it. But she recovers quick. You could just tell, her energy's back," he said, sat beside wife, Heather. "She's happy, she's excited about life, like, she's doing good."

"I don't want to be mean, but it's kind of nice to see him go," Heather added during their sit-down with ET.

Haack, who filmed The Flip Off earlier this month, recalled confiding in El Moussa about her marital problems with Hall.

"I'd been telling him that things were bad for at least a year," Haack shared. "Probably 18 months."

She also shared the secret to the success of her and Tarek's friendly relationship, six years after their divorce.

"At the end of the day, it's the same thing that it's always been," she said. "The kids come first."