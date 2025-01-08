Cher Reveals She Doesn't Know Who She Lost Her Virginity To: 'I Don't Remember The Guy'

Getty

"I wouldn't remember the spot and I don't remember the guy!" Cher says of the not-so-notable encounter before opening up on why she stayed with Sonny Bono so long and how Part 2 of her memoir is coming along.

Cher is getting candid about her journey with sex and relationships.

The music legend sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday to promote her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, when she was asked about one particular anecdote she wrote about in the book -- the night she lost her virginity to a guy in Toluca Lake, California -- which Kimmel said was not far from the show's Los Angeles studio.

But Cher, who wrote in the memoir that she "loaned out" her virginity at 14, appeared to have forgotten that she noted the location of the dalliance in her book and burst out laughing.

Kimmel then jokingly asked if Cher would be able to point to the spot that it happened in the nearby neighborhood.

"I wouldn't remember the spot and I don't remember the guy!" Cher replied as the audience burst out in a fit of laughter.

"He hasn't reached out to you?" Kimmel asked. "You know he must have been telling everybody right?"

"No. I have people that I've mentioned in there and I'm wondering what do they think?" Cher added of those she's mentioned in her memoir.

Elsewhere during her appearance, Cher opened up about why she stayed with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono for so long amid the ups and downs in their marriage.

Cher, who was with Bono from 1964 to 1975, said that their variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which debuted in 1971, played a large part in her staying in the marriage as long as she did.

"I have to tell you something. Doing the show kept us together, because on the show, we had so much fun. We were equal, you know?" Cher began. "That was -- I mean, I loved -- I loved it. We loved it. We worked so well together. We had so much fun, and it really kept us closer longer than I really wanted."

Cher also detailed how a man she mentions in the book played a "very instrumental in helping me to leave Sonny."

She continued, "I wonder, I mentioned his whole name, so, I wonder, how does he feel about it? But he must feel good, because he was a really good person."

She added that she thinks this particular person is in Texas right now, but pushed back a bit when Kimmel said he wanted to find him and get him on the phone.

While Cher was there to promote the first part of her memoir, which covers her early years before taking a music hiatus to focus on acting, there is a second part coming in November of this year -- though the pop icon admits she hasn't even started the second half yet.

"I was late. I was at the end of everything, and I finished it when they had to publish it,' Cher admitted of the first part. "My book came out by the date that they wanted it out. But it just -- I'm a little tardy. But I think I'll be better this time."