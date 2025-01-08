Everything Canceled or Postponed Amid Devastating Fires In Los Angeles

Getty

The Critics Choice Awards have been called off for now, while a number of LA-based premieres and productions have been shut down.

As the devastating Pacific Palisades, Eaton and Hurst wildfires continue to rage throughout Los Angeles, a number of events and productions around the city have been postponed or altogether canceled.

The Critics Choice Awards were set to go down Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica -- barely miles from the Pacific Palisades fires -- but they have since been postponed. The event, which was to be hosted by Chelsea Handler and broadcast live on E!, has been rescheduled until January 26.

The AFI Awards -- set for this Friday -- have also been postponed, with a rep saying "given the tragedies that prevail in Los Angeles, the spirit of community we strive for at AFI Awards will be unachievable on Friday."

The BAFTA Tea Party, which was scheduled for this coming weekend, was called off completely -- with organizers saying, "the safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

The cancelations began on Tuesday night, as red carpet premieres for both Universal's Wolf Man and the Netflix film Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez, were called off. They continued on Wednesday, as premieres set for this evening for Better Man, The Pitt and On Call were also canceled -- as was a press event for Shifting Gears. Today's live announcement of the SAG Award nominations was also called off, with the noms going out in an e-mail instead.

Thursday's Los Angeles premiere for The Last Showgirl has also been axed.

The fires have also impacted production on a number of television shows in Los Angeles, as Warner Bros. has reportedly shut down production on its lot -- affecting Abbott Elementary, All American, The Pitt and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Other shows which have been shut down include NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Hacks, Grey's Anatomy, Doctor Odyssey, Loot, Happy's Place, Suits LA and Ted -- as well as The Price Is Right and late night shows, Jimmy Kimmel Live and After Midnight.

The start of production on Prime Video's Fallout has also been pushed back.