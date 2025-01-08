Paige DeSorbo Reached out to SNL's Marcello Hernandez After Cheating Rumors

Getty

The Summer House star says she felt terrible he was being dragged into her breakup drama with Southern Charm's Craig Conover and reached out to the Saturday Night Live star, sharing his wild reaction.

Paige DeSorbo doesn't care what you say about her amid her breakup with Southern Charm star Craig Conover, but leave other people's names out of it!

"I don’t care about any rumor that is, like, ever said about me," said the Summer House star on Tuesday's episode of her Giggly Squad podcast. "The only thing that I was like, OK, can’t, like, let this go by was because it was a third party involved."

The Summer House star opened up about how rumors had started spreading that she'd cheated on Conover with Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernández.

Currently in his third season on the long-running show, Hernández found breakout success this year with his lothario character Domingo, who's appeared in two sketches where he first cheated with a woman at her bachelor party and then impregnated her.

According to DeSorbo, she reached out to the comedian after the rumors calling him out started. She said she first "died laughing" when she'd heard them, but then "felt weird" about it.

"I was like, ‘I feel like I have to text Marcello cause like what if he sees it?’" she said on the podcast. "'What if he has a girlfriend?’"

According to DeSorbo, she'd only ever texted him individually once before, and that was in an attempt to get into an afterparty when Shane Gillis hosted the show. DeSorbo and her podcast co-host Hannah Berner did note they are in a Bachelorette group chat with the comedian.

DeSorbo said she reached out to Hernández one-on-one via text, messaging him, "Hey, just want to let you know, there was a rumor going around that I cheated on my boyfriend with you."

According to the reality star, his immediate response was, "F--k yeah." He apparently already knew all about it, though, as she said he subsequently sent her screenshots of hate messages he'd been receiving "like, ‘We f--k--ing hate you now if you're the reason.'"

"I was like, ‘Marcello, I’m so f--king sorry. This is so embarrassing," DeSorbo said.

She also noted that as all these false rumors were circulating, "no one involved was defending me, which I found interesting."

Conover broke his silence over the breakup on Tuesday, saying he was "very shocked" by the split, which happened just before the holidays.

"I figured it’s finally time to check in with everyone. Sorry about the delay, this has all been very, very unexpected to say the least," he said. "But I guess I gotta start living again, whatever that looks like. Whatever my new normal looks like, I have to start."

He continued, "'Gratitude will get you through this, with time comes clarity' -- all of the advice, I'm trying to listen to."

Encouraging his followers to "be king to Paige and me," he noted, "It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can't control other people, you can only control how you react to it."

Conover also said that he's "still processing everything," which he called normal following their three-year relationship as he grapples with losing his "best friend."

DeSorbo announced their breakup during the December 30 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, with the reality star getting emotional as she shared the news with their listeners.

"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," DeSorbo shared. "I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn't want, and I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

While DeSorbo didn't go into too much detail over why they broke up, she shared that the last few years have been "very transformative," adding that she's grown and changed "a lot."

"I have so much love and respect for Craig," she said of her Southern Charm co-star. "I think he is one of the best people I've met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us."