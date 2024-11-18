Watch Moment Sabrina Carpenter 'Arrested' Viral Domingo SNL Sketch Star on Tour

Getty/Instagram

The man at the center of that viral bridesmaids sketch set to Carpenter's Espresso popped up at her latest Short n' Sweet tour stop.

Sabrina Carpenter is well aware of Domingo.

In fact, it appears she loves the Saturday Night Live sketch set to her song, "Espresso," just as much as the rest of us!

On Sunday night's Short n' Sweet tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, the songstress noticed the Miami doctor/model/volunteer for "weird sick animals" in the crowd. Cameras then panned to SNL star Marcello Hernández in character -- as Carpenter "arrested" him for being "too hot," something she does to someone in the audience every night of the tour.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My name's Domingo," Hernandez said from the crowd, as the audience let out a roaring cheer, clearly recognizing him.

When Carpenter asked where he was from, he said "I'm from Miami, baby" -- before she added, "I wish you were from my bedroom."

Hernandez then tweaked the lyrics to Carpenter's "Bed Chem," changing the words to, "I'm the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent."

"Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?" Carpenter asked sweetly, before he sang some lyrics from the original SNL sketch, set to the tune of "Espresso."

"Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo, Sabrina's a friend, she's like my sis ... but I would hook up though," he sung, as the crowd roared.

Domingo first made his SNL debut last month, in a viral sketch featuring Ariana Grande set to the tune of "Espresso."

In the skit, Chloe Bennett starred as a bride who let her bridesmaids sing about their bachelorette party, with Grande singingly particularly out of tune on purpose. The lyrics told the surprising story of the bachelorette evening, detailing everything that went down between the bride-to-be and the hard-to-resist Domingo ... all while Bennett's husband reacted in shock.