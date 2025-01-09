Jessica Alba Said She and Cash Warren Had Become Like 'Roommates' Before Split

Getty

Jessica Alba's recent comments about her marriage with estranged husband, Cash Warren, have resurfaced following news of their split.

"I would say it's all rosy for two-and-a-half years," Alba said of marriage during an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger's BDA Baby podcast earlier this year. "But then after that you become roommates. You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of like checking the boxes."

She also shared how being parents to the pair's three kids, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7, while managing her business and career led to her marriage to Warren taking a backseat.

"I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick," Alba reflected. "I would say we‚ it's not even him, I would say it's us, right? Because when I'm seeing him and spending time with him, and we're like really like enjoying each other, it's an us thing. And it feeds me as well.”

She continued, "We used to do every Wednesday we're going to do date night, or every week we're gonna set aside a time -- we're gonna at least do date night, right? We won't have our phones and we'll just like talk. But then that stopped because whatever, and so we're just not consistent."

The 43-year-old Honest Company co-founder also stressed the importance of communication, and not letting things build up to the point that they explode.

"We have, obviously, the friendship, the comfort of like, 'You're not going anywhere,'" Alba said of her relationship with Warren. "And so sometimes you don't treat those people the best. You don't consider their feelings in the way that that you would consider other people's feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on."

TMZ was first to report that Alba and Warren, who tied the knot 2008, had separated and were headed for divorce.

Sources with direct knowledge tell the outlet that the couple, who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, recently separated, and they're moving forward with divorce. It's unclear what brought them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage, but there have been some public signs of trouble, including both Alba and Warren stepping out without their wedding rings.

Most recently, Alba attended a pre-Golden Globes party Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Warren, and without her ring.

The last time Warren and Alba were photographed together was at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game. Alba also posted a family photo from Universal Studios last week, though it's unclear if was a current photo or a throwback. She also shared photos of the pair and their children celebrating Christmas together, following a family trip to Mexico at the end of November.