Lily Allen 'Spiraling,' 'Not In a Good Place' Amid David Harbour Split Speculation

Getty

Lily Allen is sharing an update on her mental health, amid speculations she's split from her husband, David Harbour.

On the January 9 episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Allen admitted that she hasn't been in a good place as of late and feels like she's "spiraling."

"I'm finding it really hard to be interested in anything," Allen explained to cohost Miquita Oliver. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."

While the "Alfie" singer said she's tried to maintain a social life amid the turmoil in her personal one, she's found herself leaving events early due to panic attacks or exhaustion.

"I can't concentrate on anything except the pain that I'm going through," she continued. "It's really hard."

So hard in fact, that Allen is planning to taking a break from the Miss Me? show as she works through things.

"What I do want to reassure people because there will be speculation because of the amount of time that I'm going to be taking away that I'm going to drug rehab -- I'm not," she added. "I've not relapsed. I know there have been some horrible blind items on the internet about me being found by my husband in a crack den being surrounded by men. I don't know who's spreading these vicious rumors but that's not true."

While she addressed that rumor and her recent lack of appetite lately, she did not discuss any possible issues with the Stranger Things star directly.

These most recent comments come after Allen, during a previous episode of her pod last month, declared that she was "bored of men."

She also explained that she had been going to couples therapy with Harbour, and that while "going through some difficult stuff" she had "screamed" at her kids.

"I exploded and screamed at the kids. I was like, 'I can't handle this at the moment; I'm going through so much, I need you two to behave yourselves,'" Allen shared before adding that she quickly apologized to her two kiddos.

"We're all going through some difficult stuff at the moment, so I apologize, and I'm sorry," she continued, telling listeners how she explained the tough moment to daughters Ethel 11, and Marnie, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

"I'm having a bit of a rough time of it at the moment, but I'm trying to soldier on," she shared during the December 23 episode of the podcast.