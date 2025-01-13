Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Her Mental Health Amid Ongoing L.A. Fires

Getty

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about how the Los Angeles wildfires have taken a toll on her mental health.

While the fires have destroyed communities, Tisdale is trying to focus on how the devastation has also brought the people of LA together.

"There are times in my life due to my mental health where I feel very alone, even when I'm out to dinner with friends," the 39-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 11.

"This experience has shown me how many amazing people I have in my life and I am far from alone," she continued.

"The amount of people checking in with each other is so amazing. You realize in dark moments you have each other. The human connection is not lost. Shout out to the mom group that’s there in the highs and the lows."

She went on to tag several of her friends, including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

Her comments come after another candid post she shared to her followers, in which she opened up about the distress she has felt while trying to be a mother in this catastrophe.

"Trying to be a parent to my two kids while I'm scared as hell and calling my own parents. I'm traumatized," she said.

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French share two daughters, Jupiter Iris and Emerson Clover.

Mandy Moore has also been open about how the fires have impacted her life -- after she evacuated her home, fearing it had been destroyed.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss," Moore wrote in one Instagram post on Friday, January 11. "Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now."

"It's not livable but mostly intact," Moore continued. "We lost Taylor and griffin's studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they've ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law -- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

The L.A. wildfires have claimed the lives of 24 people, a number California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials expect to rise.

As of Monday, the Palisades Fire was at 14% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire, was at least one-third contained Monday afternoon, officials said. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.