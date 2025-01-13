James Charles Reunites Dogs with Family Displaced by LA Wildfires

TikTok

James Charles had some unexpected visitors in his backyard: two dogs who "escaped" after their family was displaced by the LA wildfires.

The TikTok star shared a video to his account on Sunday night, revealing that he looked into his backyard after his own dogs started barking at something outside. Once there, he found two huskies -- which he "literally" thought "were f--king wolves or coyotes at first."

The video shows him going up to the two dogs, who appeared to be very well behaved and friendly, before Charles discovers a phone number for their owner on one of their tags.

"I'm literally going to f--king cry. The owners lost their house in the fire a couple of days ago and the dogs escaped the house that they're now staying at and they're like an hour away," he explained after talking to the owners.

He then went and grabbed some leashes to "keep them safe" while the dogs' owners came to pick them up. The two huskies seemed to get along well with his own dogs -- though, at one point, Charles jokingly chided one of them for growling.

"You're a guest in my home, don't be f--king rude to my dogs!" he quipped.

The video ended with the owner showing up to retrieve the dogs, with Charles saying in the comments for his video that they were "so sweet."

Many of his fans, meanwhile, commented on how wild the situation was.

"imagine your dogs escaping, you go to pick them up, low and behold JAMES CHARLES opens the door 😭" wrote one follower. "Imagine you get a call from THE James Charles that he saved your dogs😭😭" shared someone else.

"Aw the owners already sad from losing their homes and then to be even more sad when they go missing 🥹 I hope they come across this video and it makes them smile," wrote yet another follower.

A lot of his followers also commented on his "emo" hair, with Charles explaining he "WASNT PLANNING ON BEING ON CAMERA" when he started filming.

He also pointed out how this isn't the first time a "random dog" showed up in his backyard, after a similar incident last year.

"If I had a nickel for every time a lost dog randomly showed up on my property, for me to find the owners and bring them back home, I'd have 15 cents," he said, "which isn't a lot of money but is really weird it happened 3 separate times. Is this the universe telling me I need to adopt more?"