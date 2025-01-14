Losing Home In LA Wildfires Led to 'Clean' Breakup for Influencers Max Emerson & Andres Camilo

Instagram

"We were already beginning to explore different paths- this tragedy is serving as a catalyst for a clean break," Emerson wrote, while announcing that he and Camilo had separated after nine years together.

Influencers Max Emerson and Andres Camilo have revealed they have made the decision to separate after they lost their home in the devastating Palisades fire.

On Monday, the pair shared an Instagram post, in which they announced the end of their nearly decade-long relationship.

"After nine years together we’ve decided to separate. The fire that took our home accelerated this decision by giving us clarity and simplicity," Emerson began in the caption of the post, which featured photos of himself and Camilo together, above. "We were already beginning to explore different paths- this tragedy is serving as a catalyst for a clean break."

"It's time to start again, as individuals," he continued. "Our time together wasn't wasted. We still love each other fully, deeply, and unconditionally. That love doesn’t end; it evolves."

"We are part ways with respect and gratitude, carrying forward all that we've learned," Emerson concluded.

This comes after the now-former couple revealed the sad news that they had lost their Pacific Palisades home to the wildfire, sharing a video to Instagram on January 10.

"Yesterday, our house burned to the ground. Pretty much our entire neighborhood has burned to the ground," Emerson said, adding that he and Camilo were in Utah for work. "We're very grateful to be somewhere that feels safe right now."

"We're feeling a great sense of loss for everything in our home, for everything that our neighbors are going through. Everyone that's been displaced," Camilo added, before expressing his sadness over the "prized possessions" they lost.

"Four years of Andres' art is now gone," Emerson said.

In the post's caption, Camilo wrote, "We are filled with gratitude and a deep sense of loss. We will share more in the coming weeks. Apologies if we cannot get to your message; the amount of things to consider is overwhelming at the moment. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the outpour of support. ❤️‍🩹

The next day, Emerson shared another joint post on Instagram, in which he opened up about the tragic loss of his and Camilo's home, writing that they had previously "fully restored" the house with plans to start a family there.

The post featured videos of the fire destroying their neighborhood, in addition to photos and videos that showed memories of himself and Camilo in their beautiful home.

"We fully restored this home with the hope of starting our family here. Words cannot fully convey the devastation we feel for all that was lost in less than twenty four hours," Emerson wrote in the post's caption. "Despite some of our dreams being put on hold, we remain optimistic and excited for the future… and it's all because of the tsunami of love and support we’re receiving from our family, friends and community."

"It's all very overwhelming, so please be patient if we aren’t super communicative in the next couple weeks. Thank you for always showing up for us," he added.

The L.A. wildfires have claimed the lives of 24 people, a number California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials expect to rise.

As of Monday, the Palisades Fire was at 14% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire was at least one-third contained Monday afternoon, officials said. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.

The wildfires have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed.