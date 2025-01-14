Trump Calls Seth Meyers 'Dumb and Untalented,' Says Comcast Should Pay 'Big Price' for Insulting Him

YouTube

"These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits," wrote the president-elect after Meyers took more shots at him after recently criticized Trump's social media posts about the LA wildfires and his talk of annexing Greenland and Canada.

Seth Meyers has been pretty open about not being a fan of Donald Trump for years now and it looks like the feeling is mutual.

While it's not a surprising reaction from the president-elect to the Late Night host, it did appear somewhat random when Trump blasted him and Comcast in a late-night social media post, going so far as to seemingly almost threaten the parent company.

In a post shared at 1:24 a.m. ET on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a 'network' run by a truly bad group of people -- Remember, they also run MSDNC."

"I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months," the post continued, "and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast."

"These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party," Trump added. "These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party."

He concluded by declaring, "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

While he doesn't call out any specific commentary from Meyers, the post did come just as his Monday episode with guests Graham Norton and Alex Wagner was wrapping up, where his first monologue joke was about Trump.

He mentioned that on Monday, Trump would be sworn in for his second term, joking, "'Well I'm out,' said everyone doing dry January."

Then, he later opened his "A Closer Look" segment about what he called the erupting "MAGA Civil War" with an even more blistering takedown of the president-elect.

"We know very little about what Trump's second term will be like given that he has no fixed principals or core beliefs or coherent ideas or constructive solutions or plans or proposals or policies or values or thoughts of any kind," said Meyers.

His next line was perhaps a bit prescient, as he went on to say, "He watches TV and then he scream-posts about what he just saw on TV> He's basically an intellectual Roomba. He goes in one direction until he bumps into something and then he goes off into another direction."

The hard-hitting attacks are nothing new for Meyers, who's most most recently criticized Trump's social media posts about the Los Angeles wildfires, his talks of annexing Greenland and Canada, and ... well, most of his "Closer Look" segments these past few months or more have been about Trump.

Trump has also been consistent in his attacks on Comcast and its networks NBC and MSNBC, even going so far as to suggest pulling its FCC license after an unflattering NBC News report, as noted by Deadline.

His FCC chair appointee Ajit Pai made it clear shortly thereafter that the agency has no authority over network licenses, and that news programming is protected by the First Amendment.

His next appointee, Brendan Carr, has suggested the FCC can look into complaints of news coverage, including complaints that 60 Minutes edited a Kamala Harris interview to be more flattering to the then-candidate.

He also called out NBC for allowing Harris on Saturday Night Live in their final show before the election, citing the equal time rules. Trump was given equal time on the network the following day, but Carr still warned third-party candidates were not included.

Meanwhile, Comcast is in the midst of attempting to spin off its cable networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, into a separate company as media conglomerates continue to attempt to pivot with the rapidly-changing industry, and cable revenue continues to decline.