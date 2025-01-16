Timothée Chalamet Slammed With $79 Fine After Riding Bike To A Complete Unknown Premiere

Getty

The actor also explained why he chose to hop on the electric bike instead of pulling up to his premiere in a car.

Timothee Chalamet made headlines around the world for his interesting mode of transportation to his latest red carpet -- now he's getting a slap on the wrist for it.

After the 29-year-old rode into Tuesday's London premiere of A Complete Unknown on a Lime bike, he revealed he was hit with a £65 (roughly $79) fine for parking it incorrectly.

"It's ecological!" explained Chalamet on the French talk show Quotidien of why he chose to arrive on the bike.

« The idea is that I have no idea… there was a traffic jam and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there and I got a £65 fine and actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them ! »#TimothéeChalamet at Quotidien today pic.twitter.com/fSXuaoVeNx — Choupistick (@choupistick) January 15, 2025 @choupistick

He noted that there was a traffic jam on the way to the BFI Southbank premiere and in order to avoid being late he hopped on the two-wheeler.

"The idea is that I have no idea… There was a traffic jam and I actually wasn't allowed to park there and I got a £65 fine and actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for [the Lime bike company]," he added before explaining he was fined for parking the bike incorrectly.

Photos of Chalamet on the bike quickly went viral, similarly to his photos with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes where he was nominated for his portrayal as Bob Dylan.

A Complete Unknown is set in 1961, and follows the 19-year-old then-unknown musician as he arrives in New York City with his guitar.

The audience then sees how he forges relationships with music icons on his rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide.