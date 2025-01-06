No, Demi Moore Did Not Snub Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Getty

"NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD," Demi's daughter said on social media -- after an interaction between Moore, Elle Fanning and Kylie Jenner went viral.

No, Demi Moore didn't snub Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes.

After a video of Moore, Jenner and Elle Fanning from last night's award show went viral, Demi's daughter Tallulah Willis took to social media to set things straight.

In short video clips that quickly spread all over X, Moore stopped by Fanning's table after her big win for her work in The Substance. Also seated at the table was Jenner, who attended as boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's date and could be seen looking toward the actress to offer a very excited, "Congratulations!"

Moore appeared to acknowledge it only with a short "thank you," before returning to her conversation with Fanning. The moment blew up on social media, with many accusing Demi of "snubbing" or "ignoring" Jenner.

After TooFab reported on the social media chatter, Tallulah responded to our post in her Instagram Story -- and said she was "NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD."

"We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishes," she said of her mother.

"There was not snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space," Willis added. "Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishment."

Moore picked up her first ever award for acting on Sunday, taking home the Best Actress in a Comedy trophy.

Chaos also ensued back home as Moore's daughters all shared the same video clip of their live reaction to mom's big win from their watch party at home.

"SHE DID IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," Scout wrote alongside the share, while Tallulah commented, "I love her so f--king much, I have no words."

Rumer added, "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved," while Scout couldn't resist jumping back in herself to write, "😭😭😭😭😭😭 this is a huge win for EVERYONE."

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming kept the love going, too, sharing a video clip of Moore ahead of the ceremony showing off her gown. To this, she wrote, "We're screaming over here!!! Congratulations @demimoore!!!!!"

Willis' extended family, including both his current wife and ex-wife, have remained close over the year, even spending much of the 2020 Covid pandemic together, and have only grown closer as the family has come together to support the patriarch amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.