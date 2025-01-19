Kody Brown's Exes Lawyer Up, Fear He's Screwing Them Over In Sister Wives Property Battle

TLC

"She thinks about screwing me over all the time," exclaims Kody about one ex -- as both Meri and Janelle feel he's up to no good as their battle over the Coyote Pass property, which the polygamist family planned to live on together before splitting, rages on.

While Kody Brown is no longer with Sister Wives Janelle, Meri or Christina, he remains tied to two of them -- for reasons that are all of his own doing.

On Sunday's new hour of the TLC series, both Janelle and Meri expressed their frustrations with Kody, as the uncertainty over the plot of land the Brown family purchased back in 2018 continued to be a point of contention between them.

The family purchased the giant lot -- dubbed "Coyote Pass" -- in 2018 and it was meant to be a compound for Kody, his four wives and their children, with each wife getting their own home and parcel of land. But in the years since, Christine split from the plural marriage, and sold her piece of the pie to Kody and Robyn. Both Janelle and Meri were the next to leave Kody, though they still remain invested in the property.

On Sunday, Janelle said both she and Meri were "completely in the dark" when it came to what was happening with the land, despite Meri sending an email to them all saying they needed to have a conversation about Coyote Pass. The lack of movement on the situation had them both reaching out to lawyers, getting ready to use them if necessary.

"There was an e-mail once from Kody saying he and Robyn have been talking to the right people and Meri and I are like, who are the right people?" That was when I knew I had to for sure get a lawyer because I just felt like something was going on," said Janelle.

"Tell me what you wanna do. If you want to keep all 14 acres, then buy me out," added Meri, before Kody was seen meeting with a real estate agent -- admitting he didn't think any of them would ever live there and it was time to sell. He also said he didn't have "that kind of money" to buy either of his exes out of the property.

"So they're nagging me which is great because I just got 2 ex wives who were total nags, now nagging still," he said in a confessional. Responding to his "nag" diss, Meri said, "I guess the thing is since he had decided he was already out of the relationship and since he never loved me anyway, I think any communication at all would be considered a nag."

"I don't know what's going on. He could be talking to somebody from selling it. He could potentially be talking to someone about selling it out from underneath us," speculated Janelle. "I don't know because he's not communicating."

She said her plan was to get a lawyer "who's not emotionally involved" in the situation to go with Kody and Robyn with a proposal.

Speaking with the realtor, Kody, however, said he already had a breakdown in mind.

"II paid for an entire lot myself. When we sell, I'm going to divide the money four ways. My wife, me and the two exes," he said. "I think they're worried about whether I'm going to be fair or not because divorce takes away all the trust. But I will."

Of Janelle speculating something below-the-board could be happening, Kody added: "No, no, no, she thinks about screwing me over all the time. If Janelle could come after me over alimony and child support and or anything, she she'd do it. She's got nothing but, 'Oh God, how can I f--k him?"

He also explained why he was dragging his feet regarding the property.

"You left me here holding the bag and I just don't know what to do with it. And neither does Robyn," he said. "My natural nature is like, 'I can't decide, so I'll just wait longer.' But then Meri and Janelle are waiting and waiting and waiting and they're getting grumpy."

"If we can figure out this whole situation in a calm and kind way, then awesome," Meri said toward the end of the hour. "But if it starts looking like it's not going to go that way, I will do what I need to do. I'm not gonna be walked over."

A preview for next week, meanwhile, showed her saying to Janelle, "It's really unfortunate that it's come to this."