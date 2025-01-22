The RHONY Finale Blew Up with One of the Darkest Fights to Ever Air on Bravo

Bravo

Brynn is accused of using her own sexual assault against another cast member -- leading to a late-night confrontation and utter chaos that producers had to break up.

The second season of the Real Housewives of New York reboot ended in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night -- with an episode that was both hard to watch and tough to look away from.

Going into the hour, stars Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan had been fighting during a cast vacation to Puerto Rico. At one heated point in the trip, Ubah made a claim that Brynn might have slept with someone at Bravo to get onto the show in the first place -- a comment which had major fallout last night.

After the two were separated, Bynn told the rest of the women that the comment was particularly hurtful because 1.) she was a survivor of sexual assault and 2.) Ubah knew she had been raped and still said it. The admission stunned Brynn's costars, as she had not yet disclosed her history with assault with them.

"I'm dealing with s--t, dude. I'm in a f--king support group about sexual assault ... I'm in support groups trying to deal with s--t that happened to me. You wanna do this? And Ubah knows this. Ubah knows this," Brynn claimed. "Before BravoCon, I f--king called Ubah, and I was like, 'You know, I was f--king raped.' And I'm still dealing with this s--t, Ubah knows this s--t."

"It's not okay, after all I've f--king been through, it's not okay," she said, as Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Racquel Chevremont all rallied behind her.

Jessel tells Ubah about what Brynn told them about her past and how she knew.; Ubah is not happy with Brynn saying that she knew what had happened to her and confronts her. (Source Bravo/NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/GM5VX03gGk — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) January 22, 2025 @OMFGRealityTV

Around 11pm, the whole cast then went to bed and cameras went down. That's when all hell broke loose.

Jessel decided to go to Ubah's bedroom and told her what Brynn said -- namely, that Ubah knew about the assault. Security cameras in the villa then showed the hallway outside Ubah's room, as Hassan started to scream, "BITCH!"

"I almost went mental," Ubah said in a confessional, in tears, as Jessel said her costar seemed genuinely "blindsided" by Brynn's claim she knew about the sexual assault. "I just want Brynn to tell me when she told me, so I can remember," Ubah said, "Just tell me when!"

Ubah was then seen confronting Brynn in the hallway, shouting, "Brynn, you said on camera you were raped and I knew about it?! This bitch. Are you kidding me?! She said I knew she was raped. She said that!"

She then went into a room with Jenna and Racquel, trying to convince them she didn't know about the assault.

"Then she proceeds to tell us, 'May Allah, strike me down and kill my firstborn if I did this,' " Racquel revealed. "No one would ever say something like that if they weren't telling the truth."

Jenna, Racquel and Erin Lichy then told Brynn that Ubah was claiming she didn't know she was raped, before Brynn made more claims in a confessional.

"Last year, before BravoCon, there was a suicide attempt with a loved one and I was raging upset and Ubah and I were close at the time, she was was one of the first people I called. In my rant to her, and I'm like screaming and crying, like, 'Why does this keep happening to me? My childhood.' I was like, 'You know, I was f---ing sexually assaulted too. This is the story of my life, just bad s--t happening.' I was hysterical. So I don't know if she remembered, but in my mind, she knew."

"This bitch is lying!" Ubah exclaimed at Brynn in the hallway, before calling her a "psycho bitch."

The two were then separated by producers, as a screaming Ubah was led back to her room. She was then taken to another hotel by production to keep the women apart; Jessel went with Ubah to the other location.

Later that night, Brynn spoke with the other women again and, per Erin, told them, "Come to think of it, maybe she didn't clock it" -- meaning, it's possible Ubah didn't realize Brynn told her about her past assault,

"Everything I thought about Brynn changes for me in that moment, immediately," said Erin in a confessional. "Not clocking something like that versus accusing her of knowing are two different things," added Sai De Silva.

"It's clear to me, her story is not lining up. I checked out within a couple of minutes," added Racquel, saying, "Because I realized she was lying."

"I will bet on my life that Ubah did not know," said Erin.

While all the women were clear that they believed Brynn was assaulted and was not lying about that, they almost all felt she had likely taken things "to another f--king dimension" by appearing to use her assault to make Ubah look bad during a fight.

Brynn made arrangements to leave early the next morning -- not addressing the previous night's drama at all with the other women when they woke up -- while producers also agreed to cut the trip short. After Brynn left, the other women apologized to Ubah, with Jenna telling her, "We all truly believe you did not know. None of us believe that you knew."

The ladies didn't see each other again until gathering to shoot the new opening credits sequence together a few days later. The trip drama was the big elephant in the room -- and won't be addressed until the upcoming reunion, during which Brynn's alleged lie will take center stage.

Fans, meanwhile, have already started to call for Brynn to be fired for everything that went down in the finale.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday after the finale, Jenna was asked whether any of the women were currently in contact with Brynn or whether Ubah and Brynn have spoken since the reunion.

"I think that's a no and no," she responded.