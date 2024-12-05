Jeff Lewis Responds After RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Labels Him 'Pig'

Getty

Defending his behavior, he said "there would be major backlash and consequences" if he said the same thing about Whitfield.

On the Thursday, December 5, episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis responded to the reality star calling him a "pig" on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week -- saying wasn't "affected" by her calling him out.

"I just find it interesting because I feel like if I were to call someone a pig, there would be major backlash and consequences," he said. "I also didn't feel like it was a very intelligent response."

Lewis went on to say that he's actually a fan of the rebooted RHONY and is an avid Housewives watcher, adding that he "never really calls her names."

"She'll say I called her names, but prove it," he continued.

The "pig" comment came when Cohen asked Whitfield how she felt about shooting her show's reunion in a few weeks. While answering, she randomly dropped Jeff's name.

"I'm excited, yeah, and energized," she started off. "I've been quiet on purpose. A lady doesn't wrestle with pigs. No, not like that; my friends aren't pigs. Jeff Lewis is a pig. I think he wishes though. He acts like he wants to be on our show."

Her issue with Jeff seems to stem from a podcast episode he did with her costar, Erin Lichy, in which he asked whether she felt Brynn's lifestyle was "being supplemented" by someone else. The exchange also sparked some issues between Brynn and Erin on the current season of their show.

On Thursday, Lewis went on to call Brynn "desperate for attention."

“I don't even find her to be an adult,” he continued. "I think she acts like an oversexed teenager on that show, and that's what I have said. You know, I think she's desperate for attention. She flirts with other people's spouses, partners, and parents, and this is all I have said. This is what I have noticed."

Cohost Crystal Minkoff then mentioned how Kathy Hilton came to Lewis’ defense during the WWHL appearance alongside Brynn. He said he appreciated Hilton's comment, before accusing Whitfield of stirring the pot.

"She immediately tries to manipulate and cause discord between me and Kathy, saying, 'Well, he talks badly about your sister,' and Kathy was like, 'Which one?' and she said, 'Kyle, he sends her a lot of orchids,'" he explained.