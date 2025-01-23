Lady Kitty Spencer Says She Is 'Extremely Proud' Of Cousin Prince William In Rare Interview With Sisters

Luc Braquet/Tatler

"I think she put the name out there," Lady Kitty Spencer said of one of her aunt Princess Diana's "cherished" charities.

Princess Diana's nieces -- the Spencer sisters -- opened up about their cousin Prince William.

In a new interview with Tatler magazine, Lady Kitty revealed how the eldest of Princess Diana's boys supports Centrepoint -- a charity dedicated to help homeless youth that her aunt supported.

"I think she [Princess Diana] put the name out there. Centrepoint has been a cherished charity that my family and I have supported for many years," the 34-year-old said.

"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," she continued.

Working with Centrepoint was one of Prince William's first royal patronages and this year marks 20 years since the 42-year-old began working with the organization.

It is the first time the three sisters -- Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza -- graced a cover story all together.

In the interview, the sisters also talked about their own mental health, with Eliza sharing, "I've seen a therapist for the last 17 years."

"I think everyone should have someone to speak to that's outside of their inner circle. It's a privilege to be able to have someone to help you and support you and guide you," she continued.

Kitty opened up about her daughter, Athena who she referred to as a "little Taurus."

"She’s very similar to the twins," she continued. "It's so funny... So cool for her when she has these two aunts that come bursting through the door. I don’t think she thinks there’s an age gap," she said of her sisters.

"I don’t think we think there’s an age gap," Amelia jokingly added.