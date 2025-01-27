Elementary Principal Arrested After Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Party with More Than 100 Teens: Police

FOX35/Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The former teacher of the year and another third grade teacher were both arrested after the party, that included kids aged 13 to 17 wearing t-shirts with "white lie" written on them and resulted in one reported "medical event" and one teen DUI.

Two educators are now facing charges after an alleged "white lie" party hosted by a former teacher of the year, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, 47, now principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Brevard County, Florida.

Karly Anderson, 45, a third grade teacher at that same school who police say was intoxicated when they arrived at the residence on the night of January 19, was also arrested at the party Sunday night, according to Fox affiliate WFOL.

She was allegedly drinking and partying with the more than 100 teens, aged 13 to 17, at the event.

According to police, the event was designated a "white lie" party, with many attendees wearing customized white t-shirts with "white lie" on them. Police found one child so inebriated they reportedly needed medical treatment, per WFOL, while another was picked up on a DUI near the scene of the party.

Both women were arrested Friday. According to jail records seen by Law & Crime, Hill-Brodigan is being charged with child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violating open house party liquor laws.

Anderson has been charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They have both been placed on administrative leave by the school district.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department told the news outlet that their officers responded to residence after reports of a house party involving dozens of juveniles. It was discovered that the house was owned by Hill-Brodigan.

Upon arrival, police discovered one "heavily intoxicated" child in need of medical assistance, reporting that Brevard County Fire Rescue EMS arrived only for Hill-Brodigan to purportedly shut off the lights on them, hindering their efforts.

Emergency responders were reportedly forced to then use auxiliary lighting on their vehicles to help the teen, per The New York Post.

Police also told WFOL that a hoax swatting call was received while they were responding to the party. Cocoa Beach Police Department Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne believes this call was an attempt to divert officers from the party.

"We believe this was made to have officers leave that area," he told the news outlet. "This phone call detailed that there were people holding people at gunpoint, people were shooting weapons off, and this was alleged to be at the skate park, then Sidney Fischer Park."

In response to the party, the Brevard County School District stated to WFOL, "We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority."

They confirmed that both educators will remain on administrative leave pending the results of the ongoing police investigation.

As for the police, they made it clear that they're taking all the elements of this case -- from the DUI to the swatting call to the party itself -- extremely seriously.

"The Cocoa Beach Police Department has a zero-tolerance stance on this kind of behavior, especially when it comes to people who are role models — people in charge of these children and younger, every single day," emphasized Payne.