Serial Killer Derails His Sentencing By Singing '99 Bottles of Beer' In Court: 'Reprehensible'

While behind bars for one murder, David Misch was charged with three additional murders -- including that of a missing 9-year-old girl and two women he said he was actually trying to help before they were found dead.

A California serial killer charged in the murders of four women caused a scene in court this week as he was to be sentenced for two of the slayings.

David Misch, 63, reportedly began singing "99 Bottles of Beer" during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday -- as victims' impact statements were being read by loved ones, according to Mercury News.

He was removed from the courtroom, but continued to whistle from a holding cell nearby, reported the outlet. This as family members of two victims reportedly expressed their anger and asked for him to reveal the location of a missing 9-year-old girl he's also accused of murdering.

Despite his outburst, Misch was given 50 years to life in prison -- two consecutive 25-year sentences -- for the murders of best friends Michelle Xavier, 18, and Jennifer Duey, 20, who were killed way back in 1986. He was already behind bars for the 1989 murder of Margaret Ball, while he's awaiting trail for yet another case -- after he was charged with the 1988 killing of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht.

"David Misch’s behavior in court was not only reprehensible but a blatant display of no remorse for taking the lives of Jennifer Duey and Michelle Xavier," Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts told FOX 2. "The families of these two young women have been waiting nearly 40 years to receive justice for their tragic and senseless murders."

Murders of Michelle Xavier and Jennifer Duey

Michelle Xavier and Jennifer Duey were found dead by a motorcyclist on February 2, 1986; they had been shot and stabbed in the hour prior to their bodies being discovered, said police.

The case went cold until a DNA test linked skin cells found underneath Duey's fingernails to Misch. Though he initially denied seeing the pair, per prosecutors, he later said he saw them at a gas station being dragged into a vehicle by two other men and claimed he tried to help them. He reportedly said he must have been scratched during the ensuing fight.

A partial license plate number associated with Misch was also reportedly found on one of the vicitms' hands.

The case was reopened in 2016; Misch was finally charged with their murders in 2018 and found guilty in December 2024.

Links to Other Crimes

Prior to his recent sentencing, Misch was already serving an 18 years-to-life sentence for the 1989 murder of Margaret Ball -- who was found stabbed to death in her home.

He has also been charged with the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who vanished after being kidnapped in broad daylight in 1988. The girl was grabbed and forced into a van after leaving a market with friends.

Misch was later connected to the crime after his fingerprints came up as a match for ones found on Garecht's scooter. She still has not been found.