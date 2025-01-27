Man Puts 8-Month-Old on Street Amid Argument, Runs Over Baby with Car: Police

News4Jax/Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The 20-year-old man was quickly taken into custody and has been charged for the death of the baby -- it is unclear if it was intentional.

A man in Jacksonville, Florida is in custody after the shocking and heartbreaking death of an 8-month-old baby on the morning of Saturday, January 25.

Justin Golden, 20, was arrested shortly after the horrific incident that saw the baby placed on a roadway and then struck by the SUV Golden was driving, according to police. The baby did not survive.

The suspect was quickly apprehended and is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, per a press release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department.

The suspected "was driving with a female passenger and the 8-month-old baby in the car when he and the passenger got into an argument," per the release.

The Sheriff's Office further detailed in a statement obtained by People that "upon stopping at the intersection, the driver opened his door and placed the child in the roadway. He then drove off, running the child over as he left the area."

While Jackson Fire Rescue paramedics responded quickly and rushed the baby to the hospital, as reportedy by local CW affiliate WJXT, medical staff there declared the child dead.

The sheriff's office said that at the time of Golden's arrest, it was their belief that he and the unnamed passenger were the baby's parents, per the news outlet, but this has not yet been publicly confirmed. They have also not revealed if they think the killing was intentional.

"We, with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office, will stop at nothing to get justice for the baby," said the sheriff's office in its release.

A man who owns a nearby barbershop witnessed the aftermath of the accident, which occurred just after 10:30 a.m., Markin Barnes said he ran out of his business when he heard a woman screaming across the street. He told WJXT that when he arrived, he saw her holding the baby.

"The driver then began to leave the area and the vehicle struck the child, so we immediately asked did she need help," Barnes told the news station, while also assuring her an ambulance had been called.

Later, Barnes told NBC affiliate WTLV, "Now that I’m finding out the details, it’s even worse. Just the screaming, the people consoling her, you could tell it really was tragic. Especially with a kid being that young."

He said that as a father to twins himself, the whole situation hurt him. "It’s going to be prayers and thoughts for the family," he told WJXT. "It’s rough, you know, dealing with kids and young, it’s definitely going to be a traumatic situation."

Barnes told the news outlet that he has opened his barbershop as a safe space for anyone who may have witnessed this horrific incident, and for the community come together and heal.

Golden is currently being held in the Duval County Jail. His next court date is set for February 18 at 9 a.m., per JSO inmate records. The investigation is ongoing.