Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Do PDA-Filled Cosmo Cover Shoot, Spill on Private Relationship

Culkin reveals Song was "thoroughly unimpressed" with him when they first met, before they share how their romance happened and why the parents-of-two have't yet tied the knot.

Macaulay Culkin isn't home alone anymore -- letting Cosmopolitan into the house he shares with partner, fiancée and mother to his two children, Brenda Song.

The pair make history in the mag, as they're the first romantic couple to be featured together on its cover. In addition to the cover photo, they also share some serious PDA in the accompanying photoshoot, kissing, snuggling up together in underwear, cooking and more.

At the very top of the article, Culkin asks his partner, flat out, "Do you not want to marry me" -- before telling her, "I'm fine if we don't. I just want to know."

Of their delay when it comes to walking down the aisle, Song explained that the two have "talked about eloping" in the past. She, however, then added, "If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn't going to be there."

The pair first met in 2014, after Song worked with mutual friend Seth Green on the TV show Dads. At the time, she said Culkin "was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having It," with Culkin admitting his other half was "thoroughly unimpressed by me" initially.

Sparks, however, began to fly when they worked together on Green's film Changeland -- at one point bonding over wanting to name their first child Dakota, a name Song has always loved and the name of Culkin's late sister. The romance blossomed, with Culkin said he had "never felt this way before" about anyone.

The two are now parents to two children, 3-year-old son Dakota and 2-year-old son Carson -- something which surprised a lot of people when the couple made a very rare outing with their boys at Culkin's Walk of Fame ceremony last year.

"That the public is like, 'Wait, they're together and they have kids?’ Good. That means we did our job," said Culkin -- as Song quipped, "There was a point in time where I was like, 'I must be in a simulation! I have two children with Macaulay Culkin!'"

The couple say their son Carson has Brenda's raspy voice and "walks on his tippy-toes" like Culkin, while Dakota is "a stomper" like his mom. Their son Dakta also apparently thinks "he's Kevin McCallister" whenever they watch Home Alone together.

"And Mack will jokingly ask, 'Do you remember you did that scene?' And he goes, 'Yeah!'" said Song, as Culkin said the two are "raising a liar."

Though they are a relatively private pair, especially by Hollywood standards, Song said he was Culkin who pushed for them to do the Cosmo profile together. "This was literally his quote yesterday,'" she shared, "He said, ‘Honey, we have to do this cover. It’s for the mantel, for our boys.'"

"It's nice to do a love inventory right now. I like hearing nice things about me from you and vice versa," he added.