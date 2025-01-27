Natalia Grace TV Series Coming -- See Ellen Pompeo as Adoptive Mom Who Called Daughter 'Sociopath'

ID

Imogen Faith Reid also stars as the Ukrainian orphan accused of trying to kill her adoptive parents and their other children -- before they re-aged her and placed her in an apartment alone.

The curious case of Natalia Grace is headed back to TV ... this time as a miniseries dramatizing the events of the Ukrainian orphan's twisted life, starring Ellen Pompeo.

Natalia initially made headlines when her first adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, had her age legally changed to make her an adult -- two years after they were told she was a 6-year-old girl. Claiming Natalia tried to kill them and their other children, the Barnetts then placed the legally re-aged child in an apartment alone; the two were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges.

A 2023 DNA test, meanwhile, ultimately determined Grace was actually a child at the time she was abandoned.

On Monday, Hulu dropped the first photos from their upcoming series Good American Family, in which Pompeo stars alongside Mark Duplass as Kristine and Michael Barnett, respectively. The 8-episode limited series, premiering March 19 on Hulu, also stars Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia -- with all three pictured from the series above.

"I just thought taking this on would be a land mine," Pompeo said of tackling the role of Kristine in an interview with Vanity Fair. "This is a scary thing for me to even entertain because it's intense stuff, and it deals with children and it deals with children who are neurodivergent and have disabilities. This just seems like really tricky stuff."

The role is her first since Grey's Anatomy, telling VF she took it on because her agent told her, "You’ve always been looking for something to show a completely different color than what you've been showing people for 20 years and this is it."

"There's a tremendous amount of pressure on me," she added. "Why would anybody believe that I could do anything other than play Meredith Grey, myself included?"

Pompeo told the outlet she avoided watching any of the docuseries about Natalia and said the show is "coming up with our own version of what this story could have been, so this isn't sort of a beat-for-beat of what their experience was."

She also said she didn't reach out to the real Barnetts at any point in production, though Michael did sell his rights to the story for the series.

"It was important for me as an actor to do something that I was afraid to do. It was important for me as an actor to play someone who is not necessarily the most likable person," added Pompeo. "I have not done anything new in 20 years. I have to go all in, there's no half-assing it. I have a lot to prove here."

While ID's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace in 2023 ended with Grace settling in with a new family, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, after the drama with the Barnetts, things went downhill after they also formally adopted her.