Blackmail and Exploitation Claims Against Natalia Grace's Adoptive Parents Explained

After Natalia Grace fled her adoptive parents' home to live with a family in another state, the latter begin to fear she was being "blackmailed" with sexual material ... and felt some of her troubling behavior after taking her in was "a slap in the face."

The Natalia Grace saga only continued to get more twisted after she fled from her adoptive parents' home.

Natalia initially made headlines when her first adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, had her age legally changed to make her an adult -- two years after they were told she was a 6-year-old girl. Claiming Natalia tried to kill them and their other children, the Barnetts then placed her in an apartment alone; the two were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges, while a 2023 DNA test later determined Grace was actually a child at the time she was abandoned.

While ID's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace in 2023 ended with Grace settling in with a new family, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, things there apparently went downhill six months after they formally adopted her -- so much so that, as seen on 2025's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Natalia fled their home without warning and moved in with Vince and Nicole DePaul, another family with a form of dwarfism who attempted to adopt Natalia before the Barnetts.

At first, things with the DePauls seemed good.

"The DePauls, I love them. They're a very sweet family that has helped me get the chance to be able to explore," Natalia said in the new docuseries after moving in with them.

"I felt like I was stuck, like I didn't really know myself. I felt like I couldn't do what I wanted to do at home because of the guidelines and how my parents do things at home. It was one of the biggest and hardest decisions I made in my life," she said of leaving the Manses. "I never thought I would leave home. I deeply regret how I did it. I wish I told my parents. I didn't want to hurt my mom, I didn't want to hurt my dad. I just want to live a normal life."

Then, the DePauls started noticing some odd behavior from Natalia.

First, Nicole said she gave money to Natalia for Christmas via CashApp, but then realized the account was paying out to Cynthia Mans. "This is f--king ridiculous ... I feel like it's a slap in the face. I don't know why she would give away money ... am I an ATM? I don't get it," she exclaimed upon learning where the money went.

Then, Natalia started speaking highly of the Manses, saying she still loved them, calling Antwon someone who has been "used in the gift of prophecy by God" and has "been used to actually pull a demon out of somebody." She told producers that things between her and her parents were "fine" and they still had "an amazing relationship" -- all claims which made Nicole wonder, "What the f--k?"

Nicole then confronted Natalia about what she saw as a total reversal of her feelings on the Manses, asking her straight up, "What are you hiding? Why are you protecting them?" With that question, however, Natalia asked for the cameras to cut.

Producers then showed the DePauls some video interviews they did with other parents about the Manses, who accused them of physical abuse of their children, as well as Natalia.

The show noted that the Manses had no response to new allegations of abuse; 2023 video of Cynthia showed her only admit to spanking. Natalia also did not want to talk about any abuse allegations -- and claimed anyone in the interviews, which she didn't watch, was lying.

"Natalia has admitted to me first hand that she has been whooped by booth Cynthia and Antwon," said Nicole. "She said they cry in tears, they scream and yell and cry and it hurts and it hurts and it hurts."

As for why Nicole believed Natalia was staying tight-lipped, in general, about the Manses ... she said, "I think she's being blackmailed by them ... they have dirt on her."

She then explained that she once heard moaning "like a porno" coming from Natalia's bedroom, deducing she and her overseas, online boyfriend Neil were having phone or video sex. While she didn't care about that in the least -- "they're two consenting adults, who cares!" -- she thought Natalia probably did the same thing at the Manses house. Natalia also apparently sent sexual photos to another man she was dating when she was 18 and, when they Manses found out, they took her computer.

Neil claimed the Manses possibly had sexual photos of Natalia, which Nicole felt were being held over her head. Nicole also claimed Natalia's sister said she had sexual photos of both Natalia and Neil and was using them to get money, which Natalia was sending to Cynthia via CashApp. "They're exploiting her and they're still controlling her," said Nicole.

Amid growing tensions between them all, Nicole joined one of Natalia's phone calls with the Manses, who accused DePaul of "trying to pin our daughter against us." During the heated call, Nicole asked why they allowed her to have an expired license for 8 years, before asking whether they were going to buy Natalia a house "with that money you collected."

"First of all, you don't need to worry about our finances," Cynthia shot back, as she said, "That's none of your business."

"Because the answer's no," Nicole replied

"Good call taking care of her and getting medical care, her school, medical license. She's gonna be paralyzed if she doesn't have surgery," DePaul continued. "Your lack of intelligence is going to lead to her paralyzation."

"My daughter ain't never gonna be paralyzed! Because God has her," Cynthia angrily replied, as Nicole asked whether she could have "prayed away my paralysis."

"Absolutely," said Cynthia, who Nicole then called "delusional."

"My God is the god of miracles. Don't you push Natalia to get that surgery. Natalia could die. I rebuke you in Jesus name. I rebuke you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ," Cynthia continued, as Antwon claimed they did take her to doctors.

"You are trying to build a narrative as if we did not take care of our daughter! I don't want to talk to you, lady!" Cynthia shouted. "We still told Natalia that if it comes to a point, if she wants to come home, she's welcome. Natalia knows the truth, we good. Natalia, when she gets away from you baby, call me back or put me on hold until she walks away."

The next day, Natalia told the DePauls she wanted to move back in with the Manses, before asking producers whether they could get her a hotel until Antwon could pick her up. Nicole, however, then overheard one of Natalia's phone calls with Neil, claiming he was yelling at her about her decision to go back to the Manses, telling her it was a bad idea.

With that, Natalia decided to stay ... but her presence in the DePaul home continued to cause serious tension between Nicole and both her husband and daughter. "It's like somebody put a bomb into our house ... what the hell did I get myself into?" she wondered.

