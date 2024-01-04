Natalia Grace Accused of 'F--king' Adoptive Father -- Orphan and Michael Barnett React to Shocking Allegations!

ID

A man who corresponded with Natalia's adoptive mother said she told him "she had either caught Natalia having sex with her husband or became aware of it."

The final episode of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks docuseries included some more shocking allegations about the Ukrainian orphan and the family who adopted her.

Natalia Grace first made headlines after the family who adopted her changed her birthdate to make her substantially older, before placing her in her own apartment. Parents Michael and Kristine Barnett -- who didn't believe Natalia was actually a 6-year-old child and was instead a woman in her 20s out to kill them and their children -- were later arrested for neglect, but cleared of the charges.

The sixth installment of the ID docuseries began with some wild claims from Freddie Gill, a country music artist and little person who Kristine allegedly reached out to for advice after adopting Natalia. He previously appeared in the network's first docuseries about Natalia last year, but, at the time, his claims were edited out of the show. Last night, viewers finally learned what he had to say.

Previously, he said Kristine reached out to him with questions about little people after adopting one -- saying their conversations quickly became "sexual" in nature. He claimed Indiana State Police wanted to know if he ever dated Natalia -- a question which he said shocked him -- and claimed Kristine "tried to set me up with her." Text messages shown on screen showed Kristine saying, "I want to fix you up on a night out with Natalia." He, however, said he never took "the bait" and hasn't had sexual relations with any little person, ever.

"Kristine told me in a series of messages Natalia ruined her life in so many ways, Kristine basically said that Natalia started f--king her husband," he said in the new episodes.

"She had either caught Natalia having sex with her husband or became aware of it," he continued. "And then apparently Natalia also tried to f--k one of the neighbors' husbands or one of the neighbors. I specifically remember Kristine just telling me how heartbroken she was over the situation with Natalia sleeping with her husband."

Natalia was seen watching Gill's interview on a tablet, reacting in shock as she exclaimed, "Say what?! No! Are you serious?! No, are you crazy?! That is a total lie."

Her adoptive father, Michael Barnett, also emphatically denied the allegations.

"No! I don't want to talk about this part at all," he shouted. "Absolutely not. I have never at all touched Natalia in an inappropriate way, I never had any sexual relations with Natalia. Unequivocally, 100% hell no."

He added: "At the same time, that's Kristine. She will make up whatever crazy loud lie she can and if you don't believe her then she'll take it up a notch."

During a conversation with Natalia on the final episode of the series, Michael also said his ex-wife totally made up claims their adoptive daughter wanted to kill her and her children. He did, however, insist Natalia had knives hidden in her room and was adamant he and Kristine once woke up to her holding one in their bedroom -- claims Natalia continued to deny.

In the docuseries, Grace was seen going to get DNA testing done at TruDiagnostic, using just a sample of her blood to determine her "chronological age." The tests determined she was "more closer to 22" in age, which they noted was "pretty close to what you think, you're almost 20, that's within 2 years" -- and would make her a child when everything went down.

On the show, Grace also accused her adoptive parents of getting most of their claims from the movie The Orphan ... which includes a scene where a woman pretending to be a child attempts to seduce the man who adopted her.