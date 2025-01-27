Paris Hilton Reunites Dog Displaced from Fires with Original Family In Heartwarming Video

Instagram

Hilton took "Zuzu" in as a foster after the dog's family had to surrender her to a shelter when they lost their home in the Altadena fires.

Paris Hilton continues to rally behind others affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, after she too lost her Malibu home.

On Monday, she shared a video showing her reuniting her rescue dog Zuzu with the pooch's family, who had to surrender the dog to a shelter after their lost their own home in the Altadena fires.

"Letting go is never easy, but moments like this remind me why fostering is so important 🥹🐶🐾❤️," Hilton captioned the emotional footage.

"Zuzu came into my life during one of the most heartbreaking times, and she was truly a beacon of hope. Saying goodbye to her was so hard, but seeing her family's faces when they arrived to bring her home made it all worth it. 🥰🏡✨" Hilton continued.

Saying the love between the dog and her family "is so special," Hilton said she was "so happy they're reunited after everything they've been through." She said she'll "always cherish" her time with the dog, before adding that she "can't wait to foster again" and thanking Pasadena Humane "for making moments like this possible."

In the video, Hilton nuzzles the dog and says she's going to miss her, before Zuzu's family enters one of her homes. The dog's tail wagged excitedly as she was reunited with a young boy.

Hilton, meanwhile, hugged the boy's mother and said she was so sorry for their loss. "Love you for doing this, I really appreciate it," the woman told Hilton, who also showered the group with presents.

"I'll always be your sliving mom," Paris told the dog before they parted ways. "She's gonna make other people want to foster and adopt dogs too," she added, explaining why she's been so public with this foster journey.

"This is my first time doing something like this," she added. "I just want to use my influence to influence people to do that."

She ended her video saying she would be talking to Pasadena Humane again, to see if they have any other animals to foster at this time.