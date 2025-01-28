Amber Rose Covers Maxim, Addresses Being 'Canceled' for Supporting Donald Trump

Getty

Rose says Trump is "already changing our country for the better," as she considers her own future in politics in the new profile.

The model and staunch Trump fan appears on the February 2025 cover, alongside a profile where she addresses her critics for throwing her support behind the current president throughout his campaign.

"During the election, I was 'canceled,'" Rose told the publication. "Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he's already changing our country for the better."

"Unfortunately, the 'woke' left cancels people for having a different ideology," she said of her critics. "Fortunately for me, I don't give a f--k and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be."

"I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That's why it's so important to have open conversations," added Rose, who told Maxim she believes there's "no object truth," only "feelings" from those on the left. "As a society, we all need to get back to reality and have these difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place," she told the outlet.

Those conversations are what she hopes to have with others going forward, teasing a new media venture as well during the interview.

"I'm excited to announce my new show. It'll be my opinion on politics and other current events," she added, without divulging further details about where her followers will be able to catch it once it eventually debuts.