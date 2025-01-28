January 6 Rioter Killed In 'Altercation' with Police Days After Donald Trump Pardon

Getty

Police say Matthew Huttle "resisted" during an arrest attempt, leading to a fatal gunshot wound.

Not even a full week after he and other January 6 rioters were pardoned for their crimes by President Donald Trump, Matthew Huttle is dead.

The 42-year-old Indiana man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Jasper County on Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

Per ISP, a deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department performed a traffic stop on Huttle and attempted to arrest him. Authorities say Huttle "resisted" and "an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect."

Police say Huttle "was in possession of a firearm" during the traffic stop; no other specific details about the arrest attempt or alleged altercation have been revealed.

"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer involved shooting. The officer that is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations," Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle," he added. "I will release the officer's name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives."

January 6 Role

Huttle was one of the many who received pardons by President Trump last week after being charged with crimes in connection to the January 6, 2021 riots on the Capitol.

The Department of Justice claimed Matthew and his uncle, Dale Huttle, attended the "Stop the Steal" rally, where Matthew declared, "We're going to see if we can get inside!" Dale then allegedly attacked a police officer with a flagpole, before they both wound up inside the Capitol for at least 10 minutes.

During the siege, his uncle also allegedly said, "I'm not ashamed of being there. It was our duty as patriots" -- and added he was "the ultimate patriot because I put myself on the line to defend the country. And I have, I have no regrets. I will not say I'm sorry."

Matthew pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building back in 2023 and was sentenced to six months in prison. His uncle, meanwhile, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in June 2024.

Matthew's attorney, Andrew Hemmer, previously claimed his client was "not a true believer in any political movement" and only attended the rally "because he thought it would be a historic event that he could document through pictures and videos."