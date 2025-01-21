How The View Reacted to Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'It Was a Gut Punch'

X/ABC

Sara said Trump had "God-like complex without any Jesus qualities" during his speech, Sunny pointed out the "hypocrisy" of the inauguration happening on MLK Jr. Day, while Ana urged Democrats to "get out of your funk."

All eyes were on The View this morning as the women returned to TV for their first episode since Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration.

"Did something happen yesterday?" quipped Behar at the top of the show, before Navarro exclaimed, "Yes, it was Martin Luther King Day!"

After then showing some of Trump's speech -- with the studio audience laughing as he declared himself a "peacemaker and unifier" -- Behar admitted she did tune into the inauguration on Monday "because I have a certain masochistic streak in me."

TRUMP OUTLINES HIS VISION FOR 'GOLDEN AGE': #TheView co-hosts share their takeaways from Pres. Trump's second inauguration after he was sworn in as the 47th U.S. president. pic.twitter.com/WG5hPvoP99 — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2025 @TheView

"If he's sending all the criminals away, where is he doing [it]? And what better way to unify the country than by ripping families apart and punishing anyone who doesn't fall in line," she then added, before asking the other women if they watched.

Haines said she only watched the speech itself -- adding that it was "hard" to see all the "revelry" for Trump "because this is not someone I voted for." She then said she didn't see Trump's POV at all when it came to his comments about the country, saying he had a "martyr-like" quality to him during his speech. "It had this God-like complex without any Jesus qualities," she continued, before sharing that really left her "disappointed" by the whole thing.

"I was really disappointed that there wasn't one kind thing to say about the outgoing administration," said Haines, who pointed out that Trump spent the morning with President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. "They did all the traditions ... and he couldn't even muster up one small thing? It was kind of a gut punch of sorts," she asked.

"That's not who he is. He's not a statesman," Sunny Hostin interjected, before saying she "decided to protect my peace" and spent her time celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day instead. "I did not watch the inauguration," she continued, saying she joined her sorority sisters for a day of service in Harlem before going to Buffalo Wild Wings to watch the Norte Dame game.

"The one thing that I did think about was the hypocrisy of having a man be inaugurated to be president on the same day as we commemorate MLK and that same man saying he was going to get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion," Hostin continued, after Trump rolled back federal government DEI programs.

"Martin Luther King not only wanted racial equality, he wanted economic equality and that is something that people tend to miss. I want to remind people that [King] said that Black Americans deserve reparations," she said. "In thinking about that and Donald Trump saying this country will be a meritocracy. You're talking about a man that didn't become the President of the United States because of merit. He had no political experience whatsoever. He had no business experience. He was given everything that he has. He is a legacy hire. He is, if anything, a DEI hire -- Didn't Earn It hire."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, meanwhile, said it's time for her colleagues and Trump critics to "retire the phrase 'Normalizing Donald Trump'" -- because, at this point, Trump "is normalized."

"Whether you like it or not, 75 million people voted for him. He is now as much a part of American history as George Bush, Barack Obama and any 2-term president," she continued. "And I was shocked by the imagery of-- he left 4 years ago in disgrace. Now he came back to DC like a conquering king. He had the biggest titans of industry there, he had celebrities, he had fashion designers. He had Democrats and every former president there."

She then told Democrats to really "take note of why he won," saying they had four years to "make a case against him" and failed to do so. "Four years ago, [Democrats] had the White House, the House, the Senate and Silicon Valley, now they have none of those above," she said.

Griffin reminded her cohosts of her "criticisms" of Trump, telling them that they still "remain." She also said she would "pray for the president" and voted to "thank him for the things that are good," while also calling him out "when he does things that are reckless and dangerous" -- like pardoning January 6 attackers.

Ana Navarro then said she was in Guatemala for a funeral, which reminded her "how frail life is and not to waste time doing things that bring you no joy and make you infuriated."

"So I didn't watch a single second of it," she added of the inauguration, saying she did read text of his speech and saw some photos.

"First of all, I'm gonna pray for America. He calls himself a peacemaker, he wants to invade Panama. People, Panama is our ally," she then said. "He is a liar in chief. He's not going to be a peacemaker. This guy is already in a verbal war with Canada, Greenland, Denmark. They want to take over Canada and Greenland? He can't even stand in 20 degree weather!"

While Griffin warned her cohosts "to be careful to not take the bait with Trump" -- not fully believing he's planning to invade the Panama Canal -- Navarro was nervous "there are no guardrails on Trump right now."

"There's nobody in that cabinet to push back on him when he calls and says something absolutely insane," she concluded. "If Democrats want to get some guardrails, get out of your funk, stand up, protest, call out the abuses of power and get ready to retake at least one house of Congress in the next two years!"

TRUMP PARDONS ALMOST ALL JAN. 6 RIOTERS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump issuing a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after former Pres. Biden issued preemptive pardons for his family and others. pic.twitter.com/Jiw3NnnSWI — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2025 @TheView

Later in the show, they also addressed Trump pardoning January 6 rioters.

The women criticized Trump for calling the attackers "hostages" before signing his pardon -- before Haines said his decision was "the biggest middle finger he could give the entire country out of all of his options."

"I think it's really disgraceful that he would do that," Haines said of the pardons, before Griffin again called it a "dangerous" and "reckless" move. Griffin, meanwhile, was also "floored" by Biden pardoning his whole family -- saying it set a "very dangerous precedent" for people like Trump to follow, before calling it "disgraceful" and something which will harm Biden's legacy.

Navarro pointed out that Biden's pardons were made for people who have not committed crimes, while Trump's were for people already behind bars. Hostin said that this administration is a "vengeful" one -- adding that people need to "show Biden some grace" for pardoning his family.