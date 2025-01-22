Late-Night Reacts to January 6 Pardons, Elon Musk's Arm Gesture: 'Sure Looked Like What It Was'

YouTube/Getty

The Daily Show explains how Jan. 6 pardons reveal a hack for getting away with crimes -- while Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon break down Trump's executive orders, his rough day at church, why you should never hand him a sword and Musk's controversial gesture.

It is now Day 2 of the second Trump Administration, which Stephen Colbert prefers to think of as "Day -1,385 before the 2028 election." He and the other late-night hosts dug into the new president's busy first fully day back in office with a flurry of executive actions.

They also marveled at the First Family apparently standing on stage and just inches in front of the Village People during a disastrous performance of "YMCA," blocking the view for everyone else, as well as Trump waving a sword around after receiving a cake.

Basically, the awkward Trump dance keeps coming back, only this time he was waving around a dangerous weapon while doing it, with the late-night hosts marveling no one got hurt -- and that Melania Trump was smiling during it.

"We were about three inches away from finding out if Melania is cake," quipped The Daily Show host Ronny Chieng.

But it wasn't all fun and games for Trump's first day, as the president signed 100 or so executive actions, including pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accord, as well as pardoning virtually all of the January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol building.

Elon Musk also stole a lot of the attention with his straight-armed thrust that many online and in the media said too closely resembled a "Nazi salute." Musk has since insisted he's not a Nazi, while the Anti-Defamation League agreed, but still not everyone is convinced.

Here's how Trump's second term is doing after two days, according to our late-night hosts.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Look, we're not going to say Jimmy Fallon was fully convinced the gesture Elon Musk made was an intentional Nazi salute, but he did poke fun at the moment while talking about the once-in-a-generation arctic freeze that's pushed snow to the Gulf of ... America?

"Things will start to warm up by the weekend. Elon Musk was right. Right now, temperatures are here. By Friday, they're gonna be here. And then on the weekend they're gonna be--" Fallon said, raising his arm a bit more each time, until he was cut off by a Comcast Technical Difficulties shot.

Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert also briefly touched on Musk's not-a-Nazi salute by arguing the opposite of what Musk has claimed. "Wow, that sure looked like what it was," he said.

Colbert went on to explain, "Now, I don't know if Musk intended to do a Nazi salute. He says he is not a Nazi. But what I do know is people who aren't Nazis know how to avoid doing a Nazi salute."

He then visually showed the "danger zone" of straight-arm gestures between petting an animal at the bottom to hailing a taxi at the top.

Fallon also weighed in on Trump going on a renaming blitz, like the above change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, as well as renaming Mt. Denali back to Mt. McKinley.

He even offered a few additional suggestions, like Trump renaming the Bill of Rights into "Light Suggestions," and renaming Melania to "Hey Siri, so someone will actually respond."

As for the insurrectionist pardons, Fallon quipped, "The January 6th rioters are free. They were so excited to be reunited with their friends and family who turned them in." But it is a real concern for some of them.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert made a similar joke about the J6 pardons, noting, "Soon the insurrectionists will be home, where they can spend more time smearing poop on their families."

He reminded everyone that "Trump didn't just pardon the nonviolent J6 vape dads and flag shouters, this act of clemency was for all 1500 accused and convicted rioters."

This included the infamous Q Shaman, who apparently took to X in his enthusiasm to announce he was getting pardoned to declare (in all caps), "NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA F***IN GUNS!!!"

"Sounds like someone's off their motha f--king meds," Colbert responded to that post.

He also took note of some of Trump's other executive actions, including his revocation of birthright citizenship enshrined in the Constitution.

"It's in the 14th Amendment. Don't believe me? Don't have a Constitution?" he asked. "You can just go to the WhiteHouse.gov Constitution page and read '404 Page Not Found.'"

That's true, though the White House says it will be restored, according to USA Today. The website is always revamped for an incoming administration, set to go live when they take the oath of office. Also turning up errors were bios of some former presidents, as well as a Spanish-language version of the site.

"It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website," said a White House press secretary. "As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline."

While it was a 404 Error on the White House website, Colbert took even more glee in a Fox News chyron error while discussing another promised executive action when Trump gave TikTok a 75-day stay of execution -- or "TitKok," as Fox News accidentally displayed.

"Don't worry, thanks to Trump, TitKok is still available, as are Peen-terest, Facebook and Clitter," Colbert joked. "That last one's available, very hard to find."

He then poked fun at Trump signing many of his executive orders basically at a rally, so he could get fan accolades. "Whoo, paperwork! Do a W2, whoo! File for a motherf--king extension!"

But that made sense to the late-night host, who argued that the president just wants to be a TV star. "We could have avoided this second presidency if we'd just set him up on a panda cam," he said.

The Daily Show

On The Daily Show, host Ronny Chieng also marveled at Trump doing paperwork in front of a crowd. "He turned this into an arena show," he said of the footage.

As for the actual signings, Chieng pointed out how Trump didn't even seem to know what he was signing as the stack of orders was being handed to him. One shot showed the president asking what this next one was and giving an "ooh!" when told it's for withdrawing from WHO.

"He's withdrawing from the World Health Organization like he's hearing the dessert options," Chieng said. "Yeah, yeah, I'll have the tiramisu and potential measles outbreak with that."

As for freeing January 6 rioters, Chieng isn't all that concerned. "Freeing violent criminals from prison seems less moderate and more like something Bane did, okay. But you know what? If you know your history, in that situation Batman fixed it," he explained.

"So concerns are overblown," the comedian continued. "And look, these guys have been in prison for two whole months already, okay? I'm sure they've learned their lesson."

But when he cut to correspondent Josh Johnson to discuss the J6 pardons, he got a whole different perspective, as Johnson was (pretend) robbing an actual bank while wearing Trump's famous red Make America Great Again hat.

"As the J6 pardons clearly establish, you can't be wearing a MAGA hat and doing a crime at the same time," he tried to argue.

When Chieng pushed back against that logic, Johnson explained patiently, "Without the hat, I'm committing a crime. With the hat, I'm peacefully protesting a rigged financial system."

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel just appears to be over all of it already. Rather than calling this Day 2 of Trump's presidency, he thinks of it as "only 1,495 days to go."

He also took note of all those executive orders signed by "the Burger King," including the freeing of January 6 insurrectionists and Trump pulling America out of the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accord.

"There's two big reasons Trump is big on pulling out," he said. "Eric and Don Jr."

The late-night veteran and longtime critic of the president showed some footage from Trump's criticism of an Episcopal bishop after the traditional inaugural prayer service.

When asked his take on the service, Trump replied, "What did you think? Did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting, was it? I didn't think it was a good service, no. They could do much better."

In a post to his Truth Social platform this morning, as reported by ABC News, Trump expanded on his thoughts, calling Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde "a Radical Left hard line Trump hater," and demanding an apology.

The president wrote that "she brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart."

"Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!" wrote the president.

In her sermon, Budde addressed Trump directly, telling him, "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."

"They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," she continued.

Kimmel showed extensive moments from this sermon, which included flat expressions from the president and vice president, as well as their spouses.

After sharing Trump's immediate criticism of the event, Kimmel explained, "Trump only likes mass when it's followed by deportation."

As his audience cheered the Budde's message, Kimmel shouted at them, "I don't know what you people are clapping for but that bishop has no business bringing the teachings of Jesus into that church. This is why can't have women doing those jobs, I'm sorry."

As for Trump's first full 24 hours in office, Kimmel said, "Already, Trump has ended the war in Ukraine on Day 1, just as he promised."