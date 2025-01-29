JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Trashes RFK Jr. In Real Time During Confirmation Hearing

Shutterstock/Getty

Schlossberg, who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin, tore into Trump's pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services for hours amid his confirmation hearing -- his attacks coming after his mom Caroline Kennedy's statement calling RFK Jr. a "predator" who put animals in the blender.

While one Kennedy sits for the first day of his Senate Confirmation Hearing, his family has been tearing him apart. Coming on the heels of Caroline Kennedy calling her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a "predator," her son Jack Schlossberg ripped into RFK Jr.'s hearing in real time.

The only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, Schlossberg has been a longtime critic of his second cousin once removed, but he really wasn't holding back as he tore into RFK Jr. with a series of posts on X chronicling his hearing in front of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Schlossberg threw around words and phrases like "f--king liar," "lying sack of s--t." and "Antisemite" in his posts. He began his assault within the first hour of the hearing, sharing a clip and posting in all caps, "JUNIOR CAN'T ANSWER THE EASY ONES."

Kennedy on Vaccines

That last, all-caps statement was in response to Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) posting that he'd asked the nominee's stance on vaccines. "It's a simple question, and the guy Trump wants running our nation's health care system can't give a straight answer," said Wyden.

Wyden was sharing a video clip that showed him asking about RFK Jr.'s seemingly waffling stance on vaccines, saying under oath in the hearing that he's not anti-vaccine after having said "no vaccine is safe and effective" previously.

JUNIOR CANT ANSWER THE EASY ONES https://t.co/8iUzwJPU7T — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 29, 2025 @JBKSchlossberg

He then noted Kennedy saying in the hearing that as proof of him being supportive of vaccines, all of his kids have been vaccinated. But this is after he'd previously said he'd "do anything to go back in time and not vaccinate" his kids.

Kennedy's response was that it was a "dishonest" question, as he's been clear that he was cut off on the podcast about no vaccines being "safe and effective," as he was going to go on and say they're not all safe and effective for all people. He did not appear to address the secondary portion in the clip shared.

Followers in Schlossberg's comments were quick to point out that Wyden has accepted approximately $1.5 million from large pharmaceutical companies, as also reported by Forbes, while heading up an investigation into their tax practices.

In other words, they were coming ready to fight Schlossberg and anyone critical of Kennedy.

COVID-19 & Lyme Disease Bioengineered?

As for Schlossberg, he was just getting started, even going in on Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, whose name came up when her husband introduced her and his family members who were in attendance."B list actress ?" Shlossberg posted in response to that moment, adding, "Okay... but what about HATING JEWS AND SAYING JEWS MADE COVID."

Schlossberg blatantly called his cousin an "Antisemite" for his prior claims that "COVID-19 was a genetically engineered bioweapon that targets Black and white people, but spared Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people," as asked by Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in the hearing.

"I didn't say it was deliberately targeted," RFK Jr. responded, saying he was quoting "an NIH (National Institutes of Health funded [and] published study."

But it’s like why did you say that ? So you could convince people you’re this guru shaman figure and get them into your cult.



GUILTY https://t.co/FoAWHjhZle — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 29, 2025 @JBKSchlossberg

The Senator from Colorado also called out Kennedy's past claims that lyme disease "is highly likely a materially engineered bioweapon." Kennedy agreed to this, though fact-checkers have debunked this conspiracy theory about the tick-carried disease.

"But it's like why did you say that ? So you could convince people you're this guru shaman figure and get them into your cult," Schlossberg wrote to X in response to the moment. "GUILTY."

Schlossberg wasn't the only one tearing into Kennedy's confirmation hearing responses, as even on-site protesters were being heard as Schlossberg shared a clip of RFK denying reports that he's "anti-vaccine or anti-industry."

To this, Kennedy said, "I am neither," and a voice immediately shouted, "You lie!" Schlossberg echoed that sentiment by writing, "F--king liar" as he shared the clip to his X page.

That’s not what causation requires you enjoy lying it’s easier than telling the truth https://t.co/aVtQVGhP3S — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 29, 2025 @JBKSchlossberg

In a later post, he reiterated the sentiment, writing, "You enjoy lying it's easier than telling the truth," in response to Kennedy denying any involvement with the American Samoa measles outbreak in August 2019, two months after he was there.

While Kennedy denied any anti-vaccine rhetoric during his visit there two months before the outbreak, ABC News fact-checkers cited the Ministry of Health as specifically his "visit and rhetoric as exacerbating vaccine hesitancy at a crucial moment." 83 people died amid more than 5,700 cases in that outbreak.

Women's & LGBTQ+ Issues

Bennet went on to call out RFK Jr.'s claim that exposure to pesticides causes children to become transgender, to which the nominee responded, "No, I never said that." Bennet shared his evidence with the Chairman, while Schlossberg commented, "LYING SACK OF S--T GO BENNET GO GO GO."

As noted by ABC News, Kennedy "has repeatedly suggested environmental toxins, including those in drinking water, are linked to gender identify in children. These claims are unfounded."

Kennedy also sidestepped his previous assertions that he believes abortion should be up to the woman, leaving the government out of it entirely, responding, "I believe every abortion is a tragedy."

LIFE AND DEATH DECISIONS by someone who cannot tell the truth https://t.co/uWVBeoFftk — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 29, 2025 @JBKSchlossberg

Bennet fought back against this indirect answer, saying this is "life and death" and "too important for the games that you are playing, Mr. Kennedy," referring to his belief Kennedy was not being truthful in his testimony.

"LIFE AND DEATH DECISIONS by someone who cannot tell the truth," Schlossberg agreed in his own share. Ultimately, Kennedy said, "I serve at the pleasure of the president. I'm going to implement his policies."

Senator Catherine Cortez Mastro (D-NV) then educated the nominee about the full scope of his powers in another clip shared by Schlossberg after Kennedy said that he doesn't believe the HHS has a law enforcement division and can thus enforce federal law in relation to healthcare. He said that he thought he only had budgetary power in that area.

WATCH: @SenCortezMasto presses RFK Jr. on where he stands on enforcing the federal law guaranteeing women the right to life-saving reproductive care in an ER. He doesn't even know he has authority over it. This nominee could not be more unprepared and women will pay the price. pic.twitter.com/fDYRiIHDhH — Senate Finance Cmte (@SenateFinance) January 29, 2025 @SenateFinance

Perhaps the most controversial of Trump's Cabinet picks, and the one who was expected to face the toughest battle at his confirmation hearing, Kennedy's apparent lack of awareness of the full scope of his responsibilities is just one of the concerns that have been voiced over the past couple of months.

Among the debunked claims Kennedy has made over the years, as noted by the BBC in November 2024, is that "autism comes from vaccines." that the flouride added to water is "associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease," and ultra-process foods are "driving the obesity epidemic" and have been linked to cancers in young adults and mental health conditions.

Caroline Kennedy Calls RFK Jr. 'Predator'

Even before the hearing started, Schlossberg's mother, Caroline Kennedy, laid into her cousin in an excoriating statement against his confirmation. In it, she echoed a lot of the concerns about his nomination, including his stance on vaccines, which she called disqualifying, as well as "dangerous and wilfully misinformed."

The former US ambassador to Australia and Japan went on to detail a little about their lives growing up together as family in her letter, which she sent in writing to Senators and read on video for social media.

"It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator," she said.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s letter to U. S. Senate on confirmation hearing of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. pic.twitter.com/nTdN2LACdY — Caroline Kennedy (@CBKennedy) January 28, 2025 @CBKennedy

Expanding on this descriptor, Caroline added, "Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children, vaccinating his own kids while building a following, hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."

Taken more literally, she also claimed that Kennedy's "basement, his garage, and his dorm room were the centres of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."

Caroline said that her father, John F. Kennedy Jr., and uncles Robert and Teddy Kennedy would be "disgusted."

"Unlike Bobby, I try not to speak for my father -- but I am certain that he and my uncle Bobby, who gave their lives in public services, and my uncle Teddy, who devoted his Senate career to improving health care, would be disgusted," she wrote.

She also questioned his fitness for the role, noting, "He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience."