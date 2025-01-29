Madonna Blasts Trump Administration 'Dismantling' LGTBQ+ Rights: 'Don't Give Up the Fight'

X

The pop icon, who has been a champion of the LGBTQ+ community for decades, has never been shy about her disdain for the current president.

Madonna is standing strong for the LGBTQ+ community against an administration that has so far been systematically undoing decades of incremental progress toward representation and acceptance in the United States.

After Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting transgender military service -- and setting the stage for an outright ban -- the pop icon jumped onto her social media to blast the president's moves against an already marginalized and maligned community.

"It's so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years," Madonna posted on X alongside a Pride flag and broken heart emoji. "Don't give up the Fight!"

It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. 🏳️‍🌈💔

— Madonna (@Madonna) January 28, 2025 @Madonna

"Slowly" would not be the adverb many analysts would choose for anything that's happened in Trump's first nine days in office as the president has already shut down DEI initiatives, and called on employees to rat out fellow workers they believe might engage in diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as detailed by NBC News.

He has mandated the government only recognize two genders, male and female, forbidding federal money for use to "promote gender ideology," and repealing guidelines on transgender rights, as well as documentation guiding schools how to support LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Trump administration has also initiated aggressive ICE actions to deport undocumented migrants, redefine birthright citizenship, and shut down the U.S. Refugee Admission Program. He implemented a freeze on government hiring and a funding freeze (delayed until February 3) that created havoc yesterday with fears and impact felt from medications to scheduled surgeries and Meals on Wheels to school lunches.

The new administration has also offered full reinstatement to the more than 8,200 military personnel forced out over their refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine, pardoned 1,600 January 6 rioters, including violent offenders who attacked police, and recommitted his focus on the southern border wall and space defense, while still finding time to change the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America and Mt. Denali to Mt. McKinley.

Her outcry comes on the heels of Selena Gomez making headlines for her own emotional reaction to Trump's immigration and deportation policies, with one politician calling for her to be deported. After a massive backlash, Gomez removed the video of her crying and replaced it with a message (she also later deleted), "apparently it's not okay to show empathy for people."

Madonna's post has been seeing a similar wave of responses, with one asking her, "Madge, what freedoms have you really lost?" Another commented, "The freedom to mutilate and drug children?!?!?!?!?!?"

"This government is the best thing to happen to the USA and the world," commented another X user, while another argued, "The only 'freedom' lost is no more 'free' transitions paid for by our tax dollars. But do go on."

There were also personal attacks on the pop star's age and appearance, her intelligence, and many questioning the sincerity of her post, arguing she's speaking out for relevance and clout.

Shortly after Trump was re-elected, Madonna made her thoughts about the president clear, taking to Instagram to write, "Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?"

Since her beginnings in the 1980s, Madonna has been a staunch and very vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She spoke out publicly amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic of that decade, helping to raise awareness of the devastating impact of the virus.

She has openly criticized perceived homophobia in the music industry in a provocative interview with The Advocate in 1991, becoming the first massive celebrity to sit down for an interview with the gay magazine.

The singer has taken her message global, speaking out for LGBTQ+ youth suffering in countries around the world and stateside. In 2011, she pushed her fans to support the Marriage Equality Act in New York.