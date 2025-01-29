Exes Maci & Ryan Address Possibility Son Bentley, 16, 'Could Get Somebody Pregnant' (Exclusive)

MTV/Instagram

As Ryan Edwards and his pregnant girlfriend visit Maci and Taylor's home for the first time ever, the group plans Bentley's 16th birthday, discussing gift ideas, driving and him possibly following in their teen pregnancy footsteps.

As Bentley Edwards' 16th birthday approaches on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, parents Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards are hoping their son can steer clear of the example they set when they were his age.

The exes, of course, welcomed their son when they were around the same age he is now and, in an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's new episode of their MTV show, join forces to plan his Sweet Sixteen.

The footage actually marks the very first time Ryan and his pregnant girlfriend Amanda Conner have been to Maci and husband Taylor McKinney's home, after the foursome were recently able to smooth things out between them following years of drama.

"This house is very pretty. It's the first time I’ve ever been in it! It’s nice to know Bentley lives in such a nice house," Ryan says, before the four parents go outside to eat some food and discuss the upcoming party.

"That's crazy ... s--t went by quick!" Edwards exclaims of their son turning 16, before Maci says that all Bentley wants for his special day is to do something all four of them could attend. She suggests throwing a celebration at a golf course, before bringing up the idea of giving him a car for his birthday.

Though Bentley apparently wants his mother's Jeep -- something she says is "never going to happen" -- Maci was able to find a used vehicle from the same brand and asks whether Ryan and Amanda would like to join her and Taylor to go check it out.

"Financially, I don't want anyone that can't or feel like they have to," she adds, before Ryan says he would "love to help getting this car."

With Bentley getting behind the wheel in the not-so-distant future, Taylor then adds that the all need to agree on some ground rules when it came to the teen driving.

Ryan, who has had a long history of trouble with the law, says that they're "not gonna know" what he's doing all the time, no matter what they do. "As long as he’s not drinking and driving, he can't get in that much trouble," he adds.

That's when Maci says, "He could get somebody pregnant!" -- prompting her ex to quip, "That don't got to do with a vehicle!"

As she says she and Taylor have "been talking about" that subject as well, Ryan warns them that If they "keep telling him not to do" something, they''ll "see how much he is like me."

"He's just gotta be protected. Hopefully he just keeps golfing," adds Maci -- before Ryan, again, joes, "There's always them cart girls though!"

Speaking with TooFab head of the season premiere, Maci said things between them all are "still good" and she believes it will stay that way.

"We've kind of been on the up and up for just a little over two years now. I just feel like it's like natural and it got to this place with a lot of work and a lot of therapy," she continued. "But I feel like we've built a solid foundation and we're just doing things a lot differently now than we used to be."

She then added: "And sobriety helps!"